A look at some top Linux games released in 2018

Posted by , | Views: 3,915

If you're new to Linux and you're wondering what notable releases have made their way to Linux in 2018, here's a quick list of some good stuff on the table.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, we have to cut it down somewhere! Otherwise, it will go on forever as there's been rather a lot. We're a long way from Feb, 2013 when Steam was officially released on Linux that's for sure. I remember being able to keep track of releases every day, now it's practically impossible.

Top 20 Linux games released in 2018 (in no particular order):

  • Surviving Mars
  • Northgard
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Overload
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
  • Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • The Station
  • Ion Maiden (preview campaign)
  • Dead Cells (early access, final release really soon)
  • Ruiner
  • For The King
  • Iconoclasts
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • N++
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Full Metal Furies
  • Wizard of Legend

Honourable mentions to Turok and the recent Linux beta of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Desperados - Wanted Dead or Alive, POSTAL Redux, SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics and there's likely more of these revamped/enhanced releases that added Linux support this year.

Even with my massively cut-down list, that's nothing to scoff at for sure. There's tons more on the way, with some already announced like:

  • Crazy Justice - "Sometime between July 20th - July 30th"
  • Chasm - 31st July
  • This Is the Police 2 - 2nd August.
  • State of Mind - 15th August.
  • Two Point Hospital - 30th August.
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - 25th September.
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - "Soon - FeralTime™".
  • Total War: WARHAMMER II - "Quite Soon - FeralTime™".
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - No ETA.
  • Victory At Sea Pacific - No ETA.
  • Battletech - No ETA.
  • Imperator: Rome - No ETA (possibly 2019, no specific date set).
  • We Happy Few - No ETA.

The list of games still coming, goes on for rather a lot time. Naturally, there's plenty not yet announced that we're aware of as well and no we won't give any hints as to what—sorry.

To see more, browse through our Coming Soon selection (not always complete, sometimes we forget to add the tag).

Inspired by this reddit post, thought it was time for a new one.

sbolokanov 25 July 2018 at 2:54 pm UTC
View PC info
+1 for the FeralTime™
Shmerl 25 July 2018 at 3:42 pm UTC
View PC info
Eitr is also listed for 2018, but I'm not sure whether they'll release it.
bakgwailo 25 July 2018 at 3:59 pm UTC
I think you reversed Warhammer 2 & Life is Strange.
liamdawe 25 July 2018 at 4:00 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
bakgwailoI think you reversed Warhammer 2 & Life is Strange.
No, their radar's outer band is Quite Soon, the next is Soon and then Very Soon.
Feist 25 July 2018 at 5:25 pm UTC
View PC info
A very impressive year for certain and still so much to come. Apart from those mentioned above, there are still a bunch more linux titles that I am waiting for this year:

The Last Night (Coming Soon)
Synstasis (Coming Soon)
Pathway (2018)
Stoneshard (2018)
Shadow over Isolation (2018)
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (2018)
Green Mirror (Coming Soon)

...and that´s just some titles that currently fly the "SteamOS" icon on steam, there are of course a number of titles that are supposed to release on linux but still only display windows, such as "Bard´s Tale 4", "Synther", "Underworld Ascendant", "Quantum Replica", "Those who Remain", to name a few.
wleoncio 25 July 2018 at 6:00 pm UTC
View PC info
Don't forget Overcooked! 2. I'm hopeful it's the game that might catch my wife's interest in gaming.
g000h 25 July 2018 at 6:32 pm UTC
View PC info
And not to forget all the great, recent games not released in 2018, but which have had major updates during 2018. I'm thinking of:

Hollow Knight
Rust
Enter The Gungeon
Oxygen Not Included
The Long Dark
Rocket League
Slime Rancher
Albion Online
Factorio
Darkest Dungeon
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Ballistic Overkill
..
hehe
bakgwailo 25 July 2018 at 6:45 pm UTC
liamdawe
bakgwailoI think you reversed Warhammer 2 & Life is Strange.
No, their radar's outer band is Quite Soon, the next is Soon and then Very Soon.

Ahhh, fair enough. Damn Brits and your misuse of the English language
barab4 25 July 2018 at 8:39 pm UTC
View PC info
I would also add Slay the spire (Early access)
ProfessorKaos64 25 July 2018 at 9:46 pm UTC
View PC info
Thanks for putting up the list!!
