A look at some top Linux games released in 2018

If you're new to Linux and you're wondering what notable releases have made their way to Linux in 2018, here's a quick list of some good stuff on the table.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, we have to cut it down somewhere! Otherwise, it will go on forever as there's been rather a lot. We're a long way from Feb, 2013 when Steam was officially released on Linux that's for sure. I remember being able to keep track of releases every day, now it's practically impossible.

Top 20 Linux games released in 2018 (in no particular order):

Surviving Mars

Northgard

Cultist Simulator

Overload

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Horizon Chase Turbo

The Station

Ion Maiden (preview campaign)

Dead Cells (early access, final release really soon)

Ruiner

For The King

Iconoclasts

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

N++

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Full Metal Furies

Wizard of Legend

Honourable mentions to Turok and the recent Linux beta of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Desperados - Wanted Dead or Alive, POSTAL Redux, SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics and there's likely more of these revamped/enhanced releases that added Linux support this year.

Even with my massively cut-down list, that's nothing to scoff at for sure. There's tons more on the way, with some already announced like:

Crazy Justice - "Sometime between July 20th - July 30th"

Chasm - 31st July

This Is the Police 2 - 2nd August.

State of Mind - 15th August.

Two Point Hospital - 30th August.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - 25th September.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - "Soon - FeralTime™".

Total War: WARHAMMER II - "Quite Soon - FeralTime™".

INSOMNIA: The Ark - No ETA.

Victory At Sea Pacific - No ETA.

Battletech - No ETA.

Imperator: Rome - No ETA (possibly 2019, no specific date set).

We Happy Few - No ETA.

The list of games still coming, goes on for rather a lot time. Naturally, there's plenty not yet announced that we're aware of as well and no we won't give any hints as to what—sorry.

To see more, browse through our Coming Soon selection (not always complete, sometimes we forget to add the tag).

Inspired by this reddit post, thought it was time for a new one.