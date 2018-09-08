A multi-vendor extension for transform feedback in Vulkan is being worked on to help DXVK and others

Commenting on an issue on the Vulkan-Ecosystem GitHub page, an NVIDIA developer has mentioned how transform feedback support will come to Vulkan.
From what I understand, some DirectX games use it and Vulkan currently has no support for anything like it unless developers write their own workarounds. This is especially important for projects like DXVK which Valve's Steam Play uses, because it's translating DirectX calls into Vulkan and so it can't exactly ignore it.
Here's what the fellow from NVIDIA said about it:
Some members of the Vulkan working group are developing a multi-vendor EXT extension for transform feedback with the primary goal of satisfying the needs of the DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation layers. The Vulkan working group does not plan to promote this functionality as a KHR extension or as core functionality because it believes there are better, more forward-looking ways of processing and capturing vertex data with the GPU. The multi-vendor EXT extension should be available soon and is likely to be implemented on those platforms where DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation is required.
In the end, this should hopefully mean that DXVK and Wine or Valve's Steam Play can support more games on Linux. To give you an example of it, the developer of DXVK teased this screenshot in our forum of The Witcher 3 (a Windows game) running on Linux with DXVK with some graphical issues fixed.
Yes , thanks to Valve.
If now even hardware companies jump in... huge success already and it looks like there is way more to come.
Perhaps we should thank the developers first?
We're thanking him already.
Dev ( Philip Rebohle ) is already saying that getting extensions stuff etc. is all thank to Proton and alike corporate backed projects.
Yeah.
We're thanking you for all your efforts started DXVK , we're thankful for Valve for that kind of adoption comes from Nvidia , AMD and Khronos.
True, but you're the driving force behind the project.
Anyway, thanks for the assistance on github with Nier:Automata
May I ask you how did you get started with DXVK? What I mean is, was it Valve that approached you first and had asked you to start DXVK? Or the other way around, did you started with DXVK for another reason and was it Valve that got interested in you/DXVK? Or did something entirely different happened to get you involved?
