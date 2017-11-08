A new Steam Client Beta fixes Linux desktop and menu shortcuts, adds pre-compiled GPU shaders for Vulkan

This latest Steam Client Beta will likely be rather nice for some of you, as it fixes an issue I've seen repeatedly complained about.
The Linux-specific bug where Steam wouldn't create desktop shortcuts and application menu shortcuts has been fixed. While I don't use either, it's nice to see little nuisances like that fixed for those that do use them. That bug has been open on their GitHub since June, so people have been waiting a while on it.
They've also now implemented support for automatically downloading pre-compiled GPU shaders for Vulkan games and applications on Steam. This can help first-load times and stuttering, so hopefully this is another step that can help Linux game performance in future.
There's also a bunch of changes to Steam Input which includes: a section to easily see exported gamepad configurations from your friends, they've added support for "several dozen Xbox controllers" using data from users which should enable them to work better on Linux & Mac, support for more PS4 gamepads and more.
One bug I hope they sort sooner rather than later, is the broken Steam Screenshot tool. Sometimes it works, sometimes it completely fails. This bug has been around since at least April on their GitHub and it's really quite annoying.
"add the fucking smoth scrooling" bug.
and the "i cant chose where the audio go if i'm streaming" bug.
i mean, i have an nice setup that i want to stream the image but keep the audio on the other device...
Super annoying to have to click shutdown twice, beause clicking the first time only closes Steam >_>
Maybe but those don't register screenshots in Steam's gallery.
Yeah, that's really annoying. To avoid it I often use "shutdown" command in Konsole.
Smooth scrolling? Eww, what is this, 2005?
i was told that was only my setup in the steam forums ( not surprising lol ).The video is squeezed into the lower half of the screen. The work around is to use Bigpicture mode or the browser version of steam
Also yea, even at 1440p the font is too small and at 4k it's just ridiculous. The thing feels clunky, often I have urls floating on the screen that I can't get rid of without moving back a page and it locks the client up. If I want to click on a game via steam broadcasts to go to the store page that doesn't work etc..
Still it's great that these bugs eventually get worked on. Without Steam, linux gaming would probably be a fraction of the size. It is odd though how the browser client is super smooth and the desktop client feels bolted on.
By user defined, I mean the "Add program to library" click.