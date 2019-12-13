A reminder of some great looking games coming to Linux from successful crowdfunding campaigns

Crowdfunding for games doesn't always work out but thanks to the likes of IndieGoGo, Kickstarter, Fig and more we have a lot of good Linux games.

Firstly though, a reminder on what games came to Linux as a result of crowdfunding. It's easy to forget just how many there has been. Games like: 7 Days to Die, AI War II, ATOM RPG, EVERSPACE, Factorio, FTL: Faster Than Light, Hollow Knight, Hyper Light Drifter, Pillars of Eternity + Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Long Dark, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Wasteland 2.

There's plenty more on the way too, let's take a quick look at over 20 which I think are going to be awesome that are funded and on the way to Linux. All release dates are subject to change of course, since they're in development currently.

ASYLUM

An epic supernatural horror adventure and the spiritual successor to cult classic Scratches set in a massive, decaying mental institute. Inspired by H. P. Lovecraft, Hammer Films and twisted Euro Horror from the 80s. Just recently, they also recently gained an Epic MegaGrant. The Linux version will use Vulkan too.

Links : GOG - Steam. Release : Q3 2020.

Book of Travels

Venture out into a living, breathing fairytale world. Craft a character with its own unique personality and explore the open land however you choose. Set your own goals and shape your adventure alone or with the others you find in this serene online TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online).

Links : Steam. Release : October 2020.

Born Punk

A narrative- and puzzle-driven cyberpunk pixel art point & click adventure in the style of classic 90s games. Accompany Eevi, a former corporate hacker, as she tries to understand why and how her cyber-implants were infected by a rogue AI.

Links : Official Site. Release : January 2020.

Chained Echoes

A classic SNES-styled RPG, bringing back all the fun things from that era while reinventing and developing them further. Follow a group of heroes on their journey through the war-ridden land of Valandis. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits.

Links : Official Site. Release : September 2021.

EVERSPACE 2

A fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and classic RPG elements. Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey to become human after all.

Links : Steam. Release : Q3 2021.

Hazelnut Bastille

Hazelnut Bastille is a topdown, Zelda-like ARPG, crafted in a 16bit character; it features action-adventure style gameplay. Players will engage with heavily tactical, real-time combat, and experience taxing lateral-thinking puzzles! Explore a vast Overworld which is brimming with content, in the form of secrets, collectibles, mini-games, and story elements.

Links : Demo - Steam. Release : October 2020.

Hellpoint

Hellpoint is a dark sci fi action RPG set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm. Every living being quickly lost their mind as their memories and bodies were merged with alternate versions of themselves from parallel universes. The accident also attracted entities of immense power that should have been left alone, in the depth of other dimensions.



You play as a mysterious nameless character whose intentions are entirely determined by your choices. You wake up in the derelict Irid Novo space station, in orbit around a super-massive black hole.

Links : Steam. Release : Q1 2020.

Kingdoms of the Dump

Kingdoms of the Dump is a game about a world of trash created by two real-life janitors. The King of Garbagia has been trashpicked! Disgraced squire Dustin Binsley is blamed for the kidnapping and must embark on a mission to clear his name. Cross the Lands of Fill, uncover hidden secrets in the trash, and expose the evil organization trying to destroy the Kingdoms of the Dump!

Links : Official Site. Release : October 2022.

Off Grid

Off Grid is a moddable stealth hacking game where data is your most powerful weapon. You play a technophobe single dad who is oblivious to the city’s prying and spying, corporate-sponsored government until a series of dark events unfold. The contemporary storyline follows real-world events surrounding data privacy, and gameplay utilises unique mechanics that allow you to manipulate the world and people around you with the data they unwittingly leave behind.

Links : Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : 2020 sometime.

One Step From Eden

Inspired by Mega Man Battle Network, One Step From Eden is a strategic deckbuilding and realtime action with roguelike elements. Cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, collect game-changing artifacts, make friends or make enemies. Make it one step from Eden, the last shining beacon of hope in a bleak post-war world. Fight alone (or with a friend in co-op) and lead your character down a path of mercy or destruction.

Links : Demo - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : "Early" 2020.

Path of Titans

An online survival game with a dinosaur theme. Survive as a dinosaur in a rich ecosystem filled with intelligent AI creatures and up to 200 other players. Explore a realistic, detailed environment and complete objectives on your own or with members of your pack. Full cross-platform play, with you being able to host your own server.

Links : Official Site - Original Campaign. Release : 2020 sometime.

Prodeus

Prodeus takes the look and feel of the iconic 90's shooter and reforges it in the crucible of Moore's law. More action, more explosions, more blood, and more over the top visual effects. At its core, Prodeus is a fast paced action shooter with lots of environments to explore and secrets to discover.

Links : GOG - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : Early Access February 2020.

Psychonauts 2

Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his life long dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was kidnapped, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan--to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!

Links : Steam - Original Campaign. Release : 2020 sometime.

SkateBIRD

Grind on bendy straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks! You're a lonely lil' bird, and your Big Friend has hung up their board for good. Their job sucks, and lately, they're barely ever home to play with you. You're gonna fix all that with the power of being a chill little skateboarding bird. You may be tiny, but the more you skate, the more following you get, the more the world of bird skating will open up. Birds will come check out your park, help you find more parks, and together you'll (somehow) fix Big Friend's life! Above all else, skate birds try their best.

Links : Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : June 2020.

Space Haven

Embark on a space voyage with your ragtag crew of civilians in search of a new home. Build spaceships tile by tile, create optimal gas conditions, manage the needs and moods of their crew, encounter other space-faring groups, and explore the universe in this spaceship colony simulation.

Links : Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : February 2020 (alpha out now).

Stoneshard

Stoneshard is challenging turn-based RPG where your tactical skills will be tested in battles with enemies, diseases and injuries alike.

In the world of Aldor you’ll go on the adventure across medieval lands where you’ll decide how to approach each battle and situation. With unrestricted character development you’ll be able to wear any equipment, combine skills and invest in chosen stats to create a truly unique experience.

Links : Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : Feb 6, 2020 - Stoneshard: Prologue out now.

Supraland 2

A first-person metroidvania puzzle game. The rubber people (‘Reeple’) of the sandbox have joined forces to mount an expedition: to send one plucky sandronaut where no-one has ever gone before… inside the house.

Venture forth into the kid’s bedroom, find new tribes of Reeple and explore a huge new world of puzzles, characters and challenges!

Links : Official Site - Original Campaign. Release : July 2021.

The Iron Oath

The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG that is set in a dark fantasy world. Recruit, manage, and embark on missions with a roster of adventurers, testing the limits of their mortality. Every decision made carries weight and can have a minor or major influence on your characters and the world that surrounds them. As you and your guild progress, the world changes dynamically, enabling new storylines to discover and resulting in a unique experience for every playthrough.

Links : Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : 2020 sometime.

The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer that takes puzzle platforming literally. The player moves from sign to sign, rearranging and reconnecting signs in order to solve puzzles. These solved puzzles connect and occupy space in the 3D surroundings. This allows the player the ability to explore and maneuver smoothly through the terrain.

Links : Demo - Official Site - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : January 2020.

Wasteland 3

In Wasteland 3 the fate of Arizona depends on the fate of Colorado.



You are a Desert Ranger, fighting a losing battle to keep your beloved Arizona alive, when the self-proclaimed Patriarch of Colorado radios, promising aid if you'll do a job he can only entrust to an outsider—rescue his land from the ambitions of his three bloodthirsty children.

Links : Official Site - GOG - Steam - Original Campaign. Release : May 19, 2020.

This is obviously not an exhaustive list, not even close! However, it's a very healthy looking list with some seriously cool looking games and a great variety too. Keep in mind, this is purely from crowdfunding too.

If you're interested in seeing a lot more crowdfunded projects, we have a dedicated page here. Are we missing a successfully funded game that's coming to Linux on that page? Are there any crowdfunded Linux games you're especially excited about? Do let us know in the comments.