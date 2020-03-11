A sweet new build of 'Minigalaxy' is out for easy GOG game managing on Linux

No GOG Galaxy? Not so much of a problem right now with handy open source apps like Minigalaxy and a big new release is up.
The application has a simple purpose allowing you to login to your GOG account, download and install your games without hassle. It's getting closer towards that goal now with this latest release cleaning it up nicely and adding some useful features.
Minigalaxy version 0.9.3 adds in translations for German, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish and French from various contributors. On the feature front there's now the ability to actually cancel downloads, downloads are queued to not annihilate your internet, a support option was added to game specific menus which open the GOG support page, a confirmation before uninstalling to ensure you don't wipe your favourites accidentally, installer verification and more.
It's progressing at a real decent pace, it loads up quickly and it does pretty much all you need now to get going. You can pick up Minigalaxy on GitHub.
Now feel free to go buy some DRM-free games on GOG.com and try it out.
QuoteNo GOG Galaxy? Not so much of a problem right now with handy open source apps
Unfortunately it's still quite a big problem. Open Source alternatives may make the UI similar, let you download, install and manage your games. But the lack of a proper API is wreaking havoc all over the place.
- Multiple games missing multiplayer (Stardew Valley being the only exception so far).
- Evil Empire (Dead Cells developer) issues regarding their DLC on GOG: https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/f596kw/were_the_dead_cells_devs_weve_just_released_our/fhxhovf/ - They managed to resolve it in their own way (as every dev should initially do).
- Some games missing the Linux build entirely due to lack of Galaxy.
Technically all of this can be avoided if the devs implement those features in an agnostic way without depending on Client X or Y.
And GOG should really be tossing a few eggs into the Wine/Proton basket just as an insurance policy.
As for MiniGalaxy, it looks quite nice, but it does diddly about the dep issue with GOG games.
DesumMy problem with buying games on GOG is having to mess with dependencies before I get to play the game. It's a major pain in the ass that makes me more forgiving of the ancient mess of old Ubuntu 12.04 libs that is the Steam Runtime.
Dealing with dependencies for GOG games is much less of an issue than using ancient runtime from Ubuntu 12.04.
In terms of time consumed? Not really, since you pretty much HAVE to deal with it on a case by case basis on GOG. And don't get me wrong, the runtime is a VERY ugly solution. But most gamers don't care about how bad the means to getting games to run is as long as the games run.
ShmerlIn terms of actual problems faced. At least in my experience. More often than not, games that ship outdated libs and crash are fixed by removing those outdated libs.
A lot of libs are not backwards compatible. And we're not even just talking about the GNU stuff here.
