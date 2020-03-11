A sweet new build of 'Minigalaxy' is out for easy GOG game managing on Linux

No GOG Galaxy? Not so much of a problem right now with handy open source apps like Minigalaxy and a big new release is up.

The application has a simple purpose allowing you to login to your GOG account, download and install your games without hassle. It's getting closer towards that goal now with this latest release cleaning it up nicely and adding some useful features.

Minigalaxy version 0.9.3 adds in translations for German, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish and French from various contributors. On the feature front there's now the ability to actually cancel downloads, downloads are queued to not annihilate your internet, a support option was added to game specific menus which open the GOG support page, a confirmation before uninstalling to ensure you don't wipe your favourites accidentally, installer verification and more.

It's progressing at a real decent pace, it loads up quickly and it does pretty much all you need now to get going. You can pick up Minigalaxy on GitHub.

Now feel free to go buy some DRM-free games on GOG.com and try it out.