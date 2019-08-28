Accelerated OpenGL in a virtual machine is advancing with virglrenderer

Collabora put out a fresh technical blog post today to talk a little about virglrenderer, with the latest version 0.8.0 (released recently) enabling a big leap for accelerated OpenGL within a virtual machine.

The work they talk about, which Collabora took the lead on this dev cycle with help from Google Chrome OS team, is aimed at essentially creating a virtual 3D GPU for use in QEMU virtual machines (more on that here). Quite a different approach to GPU Passthrough!

As an example of it, they showed off multiple Linux games using QEMU with virglrenderer. These include: Tomb Raider 2013, Alien Isolation, Outlast, Metro Last Light Redux, The Talos Principle Legacy, Shadow Warrior and Portal in the below video that went up today:

Of course, it's nowhere near done and work continues on performance especially for newer and more demanding games. However, the possibilities that work like this could enable are quite exciting don't you think?

See their blog post on it here for the full tech details and another video showing off an alternative method. I'll admit some of the finer points are a little lost of me right now, as I've not followed any of this until today. As always, it's a learning process and hopefully some will find this news tip interesting—I certainly did.