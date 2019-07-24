Action adventure platformer "The Forbidden Arts" is planning to support Linux

The Forbidden Arts, an action adventure platformer with a focus on both discovery and exploration is going to be coming to Linux.

It's currently in Early Access on Steam, with a full release planned next month for Windows. However, on the Steam forum the developer mentioned last year, that a Linux version was planned. Since that's a little old, I spoke to the developer this week, where they told me very clearly that "Linux is still on the roadmap" and that they're working on sorting out a Linux machine for testing with an estimated release date for Linux in "Q4, 2019".

Feature Highlight:

5 Worlds with multiple levels

6 Boss Fights

30+ different enemies

12+ hours of gameplay

High quality hand-painted art style

What's interesting about this one, is how it combines both 2D and 3D gameplay into one game. Something not many games do, there are a few of course but it's still surprisingly rare. As you explore dungeons you get the 2D platforming, while the world map has you run around in a 3D world.

You can wishlist/follow on Steam for the upcoming Linux release.