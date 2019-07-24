We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

Action adventure platformer "The Forbidden Arts" is planning to support Linux

Posted by , | Views: 3,017

The Forbidden Arts, an action adventure platformer with a focus on both discovery and exploration is going to be coming to Linux.

It's currently in Early Access on Steam, with a full release planned next month for Windows. However, on the Steam forum the developer mentioned last year, that a Linux version was planned. Since that's a little old, I spoke to the developer this week, where they told me very clearly that "Linux is still on the roadmap" and that they're working on sorting out a Linux machine for testing with an estimated release date for Linux in "Q4, 2019".

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

Feature Highlight:

  • 5 Worlds with multiple levels
  • 6 Boss Fights
  • 30+ different enemies
  • 12+ hours of gameplay
  • High quality hand-painted art style 

What's interesting about this one, is how it combines both 2D and 3D gameplay into one game. Something not many games do, there are a few of course but it's still surprisingly rare. As you explore dungeons you get the 2D platforming, while the world map has you run around in a 3D world.

You can wishlist/follow on Steam for the upcoming Linux release.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
10 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
2 comments

Spirimint 24 July 2019 at 3:36 pm UTC
Looks really nice! Is it already playable with Steam Play?
seven 24 July 2019 at 9:40 pm UTC
View PC info
really beautiful
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • RPGoodness: „Dragon Age: Origins“ (via Wine)
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc