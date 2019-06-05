We're live now on Twitch!
Action-oriented survival RPG 'It Lurks Below' is coming to Linux and it may be soon

Today I had the pleasure of briefly speaking to David Brevik from Graybeard Games about It Lurks Below. For those who don't know, David Brevik is one of the original founders of Blizzard North who created Diablo and Diablo II.

Brevik has long since moved onto forming Graybeard Games, who created the action-oriented, survival RPG titled It Lurks Below. Speaking to Brevik over email today, they confirmed a Linux version is coming (quoted with permission) "Yes -- I am working on a Linux version. I hope to release it in the next few weeks depending on how many bugs the release has ;)". It only just released on Steam for Windows last month, so to know it's coming so soon is fantastic.

More about it:

It Lurks Below is a retro-styled, 2D, action-oriented, survival RPG by David Brevik. Create a custom character and choose from several different classes to delve deep into the mysteries of what evil lurks below. Dig down and explore the randomly generated levels, find random items, and combat deadly monsters to get the answers.

Though this game looks similar to other games in the genre, it plays very differently. It is a true RPG, with many stats and character classes. It is very reminiscent of other games made by David Brevik such as Diablo, Diablo II, Hellgate: London and Marvel Heroes. With eight character classes to choose from, randomly generated levels, random stats on items, secret areas, bosses, a survival talent tree and three different play modes, it delivers a very different and unique gaming experience.

If you wish to follow/wishlist it ready for the Linux release, do check it out on Steam.

Maath 5 June 2019 at 7:54 pm UTC
This is the second time today I've read the phrase "true RPG." What the heck is that?
TimeFreeze 5 June 2019 at 8:28 pm UTC
Is it just me or does it look a lot like Terraria?
Nezchan 5 June 2019 at 9:02 pm UTC
Cue the comments about how this is a ripoff of Terraria that all 2D building/mining games get.
Stick 6 June 2019 at 12:40 am UTC
NezchanCue the comments about how this is a ripoff of Terraria that all 2D building/mining games get.
Heh, even if so, I've been itching for something until the next terraria update happens This looks pretty fun.
Dragunov 6 June 2019 at 1:56 am UTC
I'm definitely buying this!, Diablo 2: LOD was one of the best games of all time.
