Amanita Design return to Linux with the surprise new release of Pilgrims

Posted by , | Views: 3,028

Amanita Design are the developers of games including Machinarium, Botanicula, Samorost and more. Today, they released Pilgrims, a playful adventure game and it supports Linux. Note: Key from the developer.

Seems they've now moved over to using the Unity game engine, which has likely helped them support Linux again as previous titles used a mix of Flash and Adobe Air. As for Pilgrims, I had honestly not heard of it at all so it was quite a surprise to see it in the GamingOnLinux inbox this morning. Seems they were a bit sneaky and just stealth released it!

Pilgrims is a rather unique adventure game and as expected from Amanita Design, the style is absolutely wonderful.

YouTube Thumbnail



In Pilgrims you travel across a map solving little puzzles by interacting with the scene you're given. Each scene is animated with a unique encounter you can do something with. As you progress you will collect items in the form of cards, go back to other areas and combine them and perhaps give them to someone you come across later.

You don't exactly have a set path as it's a bit of a playground. You go wherever you want (or where you're currently able to), with some really strange encounters found along the way. I don't want to spoil it too much but I've managed to gain a companion, pretty sure I just drugged a holy man and then tied them up, cheered up some shop keeper with a wiggly worm and then went fishing. I honestly can't think of another experience like it. Pilgrims is so thoroughly unusual it's lovely.

The Linux version seems to work impeccably well too, I've not encountered a single issue in my few hours this morning.

You can pick up a copy direct from their website, GOG, itch.io and also Steam. According to their site, it's coming to the Humble Store soon too.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
11 comments
Shmerl 7 October 2019 at 1:39 pm UTC
Nice to see them ditching dead Adobe Air (that prevented Chuchel Linux release) and returning to Linux releases!
Eike 7 October 2019 at 1:42 pm UTC
ShmerlNice to see them ditching dead Adobe Air (that prevented Chuchel Linux release) and returning to Linux releases!

Nice to actually see anybody returning to Linux releases (instead of leaving it)!
And their art is quite special and nice!
sub 7 October 2019 at 4:21 pm UTC
They once said on Twitter that they port older games to the new engine.
I guess that'll happen. :/
Nezchan 7 October 2019 at 5:21 pm UTC
Very much interested in this. And even more interested if they port Samarost 3 to the same engine.
Cyril 7 October 2019 at 10:00 pm UTC
subThey once said on Twitter that they port older games to the new engine.
I guess that'll happen. :/

Have you the source of this?
sub 7 October 2019 at 10:31 pm UTC
Cyril
subThey once said on Twitter that they port older games to the new engine.
I guess that'll happen. :/

Have you the source of this?

I was searching for it and couldn't find it.

Hmm, maybe I was wrongly confusing that with the statement about future games using Unity ...

If I'll find it, I'll post it here.
Otherwise, I stand corrected.

I remember a tweet by them as a reaction to a question concerning the engine swap for a
new Machinarium build and if this work couldn't be leveraged for other older titles.

https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2017/06/22/machinarium-rebuild/
Klaas 8 October 2019 at 7:55 am UTC
It seems that the Linux version of Machinarium disappeared when they switched to the new engine – at least the Steam version is Windows/Mac only and according to GOGdb the Linux version hasn't been updated in ages. I can't check directly, because I only have the Humble version.
sub 8 October 2019 at 8:06 am UTC
KlaasIt seems that the Linux version of Machinarium disappeared when they switched to the new engine – at least the Steam version is Windows/Mac only and according to GOGdb the Linux version hasn't been updated in ages. I can't check directly, because I only have the Humble version.

But it was planned:

https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/machinarium-updated-to-remove-flash-new-linux-build-is-planned-too.9884

We know this all too well.
This makes me even more confident that I read they wanted to bring more older titles to Linux with the new engine but seem to have scraped that.

Edit: Liam, if you find the time maybe can ask them what went wrong?


Last edited by sub at 8 October 2019 at 8:10 am UTC
Klaas 8 October 2019 at 8:45 am UTC
subEdit: Liam, if you find the time maybe can ask them what went wrong?

Maybe they didn't realize that there is no native DirectX on Linux?
sub 8 October 2019 at 9:02 am UTC
Klaas
subEdit: Liam, if you find the time maybe can ask them what went wrong?

Maybe they didn't realize that there is no native DirectX on Linux?

;)

But there is a MacOS version existing.
Whatever it's using, OpenGL or Metal it's definitely not Direct3D.
