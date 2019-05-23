art of rally is bringing a stylized racing experience to Linux later this year

Funselektor Labs, the developer of Absolute Drift has announced their latest game, art of rally. It might look stylish but it's not just a pretty face, as the developer is also focused on how the cars handle too.
While we have a few racing games now like Grid Autosport, DiRT Rally/4 and some F1 games (plus a few that work with Steam Play), they're all quite serious business. art of rally looks to be taking a slightly less realistic focus while still providing a challenge, especially with the top-down view you get a better picture of what's up ahead.
The developer, Dune Casu from Funselektor Labs, has said they've overhauled the handling model over what was found in Absolute Drift. They've actually driven WRC cars from the 1990s, as well as attending the DirtFish rally school, so they can "gain a better understanding of rally cars and also the learning process that goes into learning how to rally".
Features:
- Progress through the golden years of rally in Career Mode
- 30+ iconic rally cars from the 60s, 70s, 80s, Group B and Group S
- Completely overhauled handling from the car physics system of Absolute Drift
- 50 rally stages in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany
- Repair performance damage between stages
- Daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards
- Original soundtrack by Tatreal
Speaking to the developer on Twitter, they confirmed Linux support as long as Unity is in good shape (which it mostly is now). Will be keeping an eye on it as it looks like a lot of fun, might even be a Rally game that I'm not completely atrocious at.
You can follow it on Steam.
WRC was really bad, colin mc rae 2.0 maybe the all time best arcade rally.
Thanks for the news. I have now wish-listed this and will likely buy if it releases to Linux.
Years ago, Linux gaming was easy. Only a handful of titles like Doom, Prey and Osmos, so I could buy every game and easily play them. Now, I have to choose as the number of good Linux games is becoming more than I can every get around to playing.
Probably you thought in another game. This is the one I meant : https://www.arcade-museum.com/game_detail.php?game_id=10483
A very very very old gem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV28_0PKA08
Everything after that just became too real, too twitchy, less fun. Or I did. One of the two.
We use to call that one the "Carlos Sainz game" back in the day haha. I have spent countless quarters coins playing it on the arcade that was in the main square from the village I'm from.