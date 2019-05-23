art of rally is bringing a stylized racing experience to Linux later this year

Funselektor Labs, the developer of Absolute Drift has announced their latest game, art of rally. It might look stylish but it's not just a pretty face, as the developer is also focused on how the cars handle too.

While we have a few racing games now like Grid Autosport, DiRT Rally/4 and some F1 games (plus a few that work with Steam Play), they're all quite serious business. art of rally looks to be taking a slightly less realistic focus while still providing a challenge, especially with the top-down view you get a better picture of what's up ahead.

The developer, Dune Casu from Funselektor Labs, has said they've overhauled the handling model over what was found in Absolute Drift. They've actually driven WRC cars from the 1990s, as well as attending the DirtFish rally school, so they can "gain a better understanding of rally cars and also the learning process that goes into learning how to rally".

Features:

Progress through the golden years of rally in Career Mode

30+ iconic rally cars from the 60s, 70s, 80s, Group B and Group S

Completely overhauled handling from the car physics system of Absolute Drift

50 rally stages in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany

Repair performance damage between stages

Daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards

Original soundtrack by Tatreal

Speaking to the developer on Twitter, they confirmed Linux support as long as Unity is in good shape (which it mostly is now). Will be keeping an eye on it as it looks like a lot of fun, might even be a Rally game that I'm not completely atrocious at.

You can follow it on Steam.