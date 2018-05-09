GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Use Reddit? Join us on our very own subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Linuxstuff/
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can support us on Paypal and Liberapay!

Beautiful space combat game EVERSPACE officially out of beta for Linux and now on GOG

Posted by , | Views: 4,577

EVERSPACE the absolutely gorgeous space combat game with roguelike elements is now officially available for Linux gamers. Today, ROCKFISH Games released patch 1.2.3 which has numerous fixes and improvements as well.

I absolutely love the game, it's easily one of the best space shooters available on Linux. Not a traditional one though, since it's based on random sectors so it's much more about the combat than it is about exploration. You can see some Linux gameplay on our YouTube channel like this video:

Here's how the developer describes it:

EVERSPACE™ is an action-focused single-player space shooter, combining roguelike elements with top-notch visuals and a captivating story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Your skills, experience, and talent for improvisation will be tested continuously as you piece together the puzzle of your existence through encounters with interesting characters, each having their own unique part of the story to tell. In each exciting run, you will face entirely new situations, ensuring countless hours of thrilling gameplay and generating myriad opportunities for individual, meaningful moments to experience. No matter how skilled you are, death is inevitable but is also only the beginning of a much larger journey.

You absolutely do not want to pass this one up if you like a good dogfight, I'm jumping back in as soon as I hit publish to celebrate.

Grab it now from Humble Store to get both a Steam key and a GOG build or just head directly to those stores, as today also marks the release of the Linux build on GOG too!

21 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
23 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

Jahimself 9 May 2018 at 2:03 pm UTC
View PC info
Excellent work from Rocksfish, they have a code of honour and made all their possible for the linux release and every other promises, they have top community manager and top devs. The game is just so beautifull I could sit for a few minutes enjoying the beauty of the universe depicted by their visions.
x_wing 9 May 2018 at 2:14 pm UTC
View PC info
No more excuses. This is a Linux gamer must-have title, just buy it!
RussianNeuroMancer 9 May 2018 at 2:34 pm UTC
Bought Ultimate Edition and three gifts (Ultimate Edition too).
Kohrias 9 May 2018 at 2:48 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Like!
RafiLinux 9 May 2018 at 3:07 pm UTC
View PC info
Man. This looks great.
Cyril 9 May 2018 at 3:07 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Instabuy on GOG with partner link! Am I weak?
PublicNuisance 9 May 2018 at 3:21 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I wasn't expecting such a quick release to GOG. A very pleasant surprise.
Mountain Man 9 May 2018 at 4:35 pm UTC
View PC info
Wish it was more than just a shooter. With visuals like that, there should be opportunities to explore and enjoy the scenery.
Shmerl 9 May 2018 at 5:11 pm UTC
View PC info
Mountain ManWish it was more than just a shooter.

Yeah, I'd prefer more emphasis on exploration, but they had to cut corners with randomly generated universe.


Last edited by Shmerl at 9 May 2018 at 5:11 pm UTC
Captain_Rage 9 May 2018 at 5:29 pm UTC
View PC info
Finally, lol. Now we only need a nice version of GOG Galaxy for GNU/Linux and all will be truly wonderful!

PS.
Something like the itch.io client would be more than enough.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Note: Checking either box, will place a cookie on your computer. You need to accept cookies to do so. They are not required.
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Official Livestreams
Community Livestreams
  • Puzzle Tiles: „The 7th Guest“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc