Beep boop the Feral Interactive port radar has a UFO sighting for a new Linux port

Deep breaths commander, there's a new UFO sighting on the Feral Interactive port radar indicating a new Linux port is on the way.

Here's the new teaser:

Begin your wild guessing game. I literally don't have a clue, but then I never manage to guess them correctly. Although, honestly I try not to dig too far as when I do I end up thinking about all sorts of wild titles.

We've still got Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia yet to come from Feral, so another showing up is quite exciting news. They've ported so many top quality games to Linux now, it's really quite incredible and it's pleasing to see this continue!