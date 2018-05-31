GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Use Reddit? Join us on our very own subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Linuxstuff/
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can support us on Paypal and Liberapay!

Beep boop the Feral Interactive port radar has a UFO sighting for a new Linux port

Posted by , | Views: 11,788

Deep breaths commander, there's a new UFO sighting on the Feral Interactive port radar indicating a new Linux port is on the way.

Here's the new teaser:

Begin your wild guessing game. I literally don't have a clue, but then I never manage to guess them correctly. Although, honestly I try not to dig too far as when I do I end up thinking about all sorts of wild titles.

We've still got Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia yet to come from Feral, so another showing up is quite exciting news. They've ported so many top quality games to Linux now, it's really quite incredible and it's pleasing to see this continue!

24 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
108 comments
Page: 1/11»
  Go to:

Kels 31 May 2018 at 3:22 pm UTC
View PC info
Skyrim, obviously. I mean what else could it be?
liamdawe 31 May 2018 at 3:23 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
KelsSkyrim, obviously. I mean what else could it be?
One day, one day...
crt0mega 31 May 2018 at 3:25 pm UTC
View PC info
image
I have no Idea what that means.


Last edited by crt0mega at 31 May 2018 at 3:25 pm UTC
Cr1ogen 31 May 2018 at 3:25 pm UTC
View PC info
Seat, lucifer??? Agony, thank you
Gonza565 31 May 2018 at 3:28 pm UTC
View PC info
Doom? Agony?
Jahimself 31 May 2018 at 3:31 pm UTC
View PC info
Feral radar is one of the best game ^^
Kels 31 May 2018 at 3:33 pm UTC
View PC info
Psst...look up Paradise Lost...might be something there.
Eike 31 May 2018 at 3:38 pm UTC
View PC info
DOOM 2016 confirmed!
dodrian 31 May 2018 at 3:39 pm UTC
View PC info
The "Seat of Lucifer" might be considered Pergamos or Babylon. Pandemonium is another name that comes up. Any thoughts?
Metallinatus 31 May 2018 at 3:44 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I would really love if this was DMC HD collection or DMC 4, no chance of that happening, though....
Bayonetta also has some demon and hell stuff on its lore, but nah, not happening.
I am out of ideas for now outside of the obvious Doom and Agony picks.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • RPM Flow: „Renowned Explorers“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc