Build and manage a totally scientifically inaccurate Beehive in Hive Time, out now

It might not be scientifically accurate but Hive Time is a very sweet and relaxing little management sim. Disclosure: Cheese, the developer, is a contributor here on GOL.
Keep busy Bees, grow your hive, make some sweet honey and produce a new Queen before your current one dies of old age. That's mostly the aim of the game in Hive Time, with colourful visuals and a family friendly theme encased in a sublime soundtrack from Peter Silk it's quite lovely overall.
More about it:
Manage different bee roles in a totally scientifically inaccurate depiction of hive dynamics. Send Foragers out to find pollen and nectar, have Builders research new cell types, and ensure you have enough Beesitters to raise the next generation of bees.
Make interesting choices that affect the hive. Respond to wasp attacks, deal with outlaw slugs, or help a caterpillar realise a lifelong dream.
There's a nice bit of friendly humour sprinkled throughout it too. As you progress, your workers give you little messages, some of which are truly ridiculous puns on TV shows and Movies but I will admit this one made me laugh a good bit. Naughty bee.
It seems overly simple when you get going, but thankfully it does slowly expand as you research into a management and building sim that keeps you going for hours. At your own pace though, Hive Time doesn't rush you. Even though it's always against the clock to get a new Queen, you're given quite a long time to do so. Hive Time offers a unique take on the ways of Bee life, personally I found it very relaxing.
You can pick Hive Time up now only on itch.io. The suggested price is $10, but they've gone for a pay-what-you-want model so you could try before you buy, plus it means if you're totally broke you can enjoy it too.
As for the soundtrack, you can grab that here and 50% of the soundtrack proceeds go to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust charity.
It's also another game made with Godot Engine, good to see more using it out in the wild.
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.
I hope the pay what you want model works out.
Because Apple is more and more making it's platform unviable to game makers. Lots of bureaucracy and bad decisions along the way. The usual. Good for us though lol
Cheese wrote about that here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/regarding-mac-31349008
DedaleAww cool ! And nice that the soundtrack is on bandcamp. Good showcase for Godot too. And finally Youtube is not acting up anymore. The art is really cute.
I hope the pay what you want model works out.
Thanks for the kind words.
Numbers seem positive so far. The average sale price is above $10. Itch doesn't show per-platform sales, but for downloads, Linux is currently at 40%
Of course I didn't have enough time to get 600 jelly... the queen died.
I'll play it more seriously and with the tutorial next time, to be sure to not miss some feature etc.
But yeah very good game, so now I bought it.
