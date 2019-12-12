Build and manage a totally scientifically inaccurate Beehive in Hive Time, out now

We're live now on Twitch!
It might not be scientifically accurate but Hive Time is a very sweet and relaxing little management sim. Disclosure: Cheese, the developer, is a contributor here on GOL.

Keep busy Bees, grow your hive, make some sweet honey and produce a new Queen before your current one dies of old age. That's mostly the aim of the game in Hive Time, with colourful visuals and a family friendly theme encased in a sublime soundtrack from Peter Silk it's quite lovely overall.

More about it:

Manage different bee roles in a totally scientifically inaccurate depiction of hive dynamics. Send Foragers out to find pollen and nectar, have Builders research new cell types, and ensure you have enough Beesitters to raise the next generation of bees.

Make interesting choices that affect the hive. Respond to wasp attacks, deal with outlaw slugs, or help a caterpillar realise a lifelong dream.

There's a nice bit of friendly humour sprinkled throughout it too. As you progress, your workers give you little messages, some of which are truly ridiculous puns on TV shows and Movies but I will admit this one made me laugh a good bit. Naughty bee.

It seems overly simple when you get going, but thankfully it does slowly expand as you research into a management and building sim that keeps you going for hours. At your own pace though, Hive Time doesn't rush you. Even though it's always against the clock to get a new Queen, you're given quite a long time to do so. Hive Time offers a unique take on the ways of Bee life, personally I found it very relaxing.

You can pick Hive Time up now only on itch.io. The suggested price is $10, but they've gone for a pay-what-you-want model so you could try before you buy, plus it means if you're totally broke you can enjoy it too.

As for the soundtrack, you can grab that here and 50% of the soundtrack proceeds go to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust charity.

It's also another game made with Godot Engine, good to see more using it out in the wild.

Purple Library Guy 12 December 2019 at 6:02 pm UTC
Interesting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.
tonyrh 12 December 2019 at 6:29 pm UTC
View PC info
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.

Probably something to do with the fact that 10.15 drops 32 bits support. And 10.14 was released on September 24, 2018 so it's not that old.


Last edited by tonyrh on 12 December 2019 at 6:30 pm UTC
Dedale 12 December 2019 at 6:49 pm UTC
View PC info
Aww cool ! And nice that the soundtrack is on bandcamp. Good showcase for Godot too. And finally Youtube is not acting up anymore. The art is really cute.

I hope the pay what you want model works out.
Purple Library Guy 12 December 2019 at 7:53 pm UTC
tonyrh
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.

Probably something to do with the fact that 10.15 drops 32 bits support. And 10.14 was released on September 24, 2018 so it's not that old.
I always get mixed up with release numbers after .s not being decimals. I was imagining a sub-release sometime between 10.1 and 10.2, which would have been long ago, but of course that's not it.
BrazilianGamer 12 December 2019 at 8:32 pm UTC
View PC info
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.

Because Apple is more and more making it's platform unviable to game makers. Lots of bureaucracy and bad decisions along the way. The usual. Good for us though lol
DrMcCoy 12 December 2019 at 9:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why.

Cheese wrote about that here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/regarding-mac-31349008
iiari 12 December 2019 at 10:20 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Has there been a sim game of sim games? Must.Sim.All.The.Things!
Cheeseness 13 December 2019 at 1:31 am UTC
View PC info
  • Editor
DedaleAww cool ! And nice that the soundtrack is on bandcamp. Good showcase for Godot too. And finally Youtube is not acting up anymore. The art is really cute.

I hope the pay what you want model works out.

Thanks for the kind words.


Numbers seem positive so far. The average sale price is above $10. Itch doesn't show per-platform sales, but for downloads, Linux is currently at 40%
Cyril 13 December 2019 at 2:47 am UTC
View PC info
OK so I downloaded the game without paying to try it out, I launched a "new hive" directly without tutorial and for now... I played it like 2 hours.
Of course I didn't have enough time to get 600 jelly... the queen died.
I'll play it more seriously and with the tutorial next time, to be sure to not miss some feature etc.

But yeah very good game, so now I bought it.
14 13 December 2019 at 3:48 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
tonyrh
Purple Library GuyInteresting asterisk on the systems supported. It supports MacOS, but only "10.14 or older". I've never seen that before; I wonder why. That's actually pretty old as far as I can tell. Not that it matters to us, but it made me curious.

Probably something to do with the fact that 10.15 drops 32 bits support. And 10.14 was released on September 24, 2018 so it's not that old.
Exactly. Someone just told me about this problem and how they were going to downgrade their MacOS! It seemed absurd, but the person is a gamer and artist and can't go without a few of their most-used applications. Sounds to me like Mac might not be a solution anymore in this case. That would be terribly frustrating.
