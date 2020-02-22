Canonical need a little testing hand for a newer Steam package on Ubuntu 20.04

With Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" being released in the next few months, the team over at Canonical are looking for a little help testing their updated Steam package.

To be clear, this is only for the 20.04 release, they're not looking for feedback for earlier versions of Ubuntu.

It's not a drastic change to the Steam package with it pulling in an update from Debian, but this newer build does have updated udev rules for some devices. Canonical also did some of their own tweaks for NVIDIA due to the differences between Ubuntu and Debian.

You will need to use a temporary PPA which will be removed when the test is over, found over here. They need people to try clean installs without any Steam, upgrading from an existing Steam install and purge removals of the steam package. Additionally, testing with a Steam Controller and supported VR devices would help them too.

This is your chance to help ensure the next major version of Ubuntu has a good working Steam package.

You can see their post about it here for the full details.