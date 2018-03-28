GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Cel-shaded third-person shooter 'Crazy Justice' will have a Battle Royale mode and Linux support

Posted by

It's been a while since we talked about Crazy Justice [Official Site], the third-person cel-shaded shooter and we have good news. Not only will it have Linux support it's also getting a Battle Royale mode.

Last time we talked about it, the game was still going through funding on Fig. Since posting that article, they smashed all their funding goals and something we completely missed—announced a Battle Royale mode.

This is showing off gameplay on the Switch, but it will be comparable on PC and they've also announced it will also feature cross-play from PC to consoles. Although, apparently PS4 will not see cross-play:

In regards to Linux support, we asked them on Twitter today if they have been regularly testing their Linux builds and they said this:

Yep, we're testing the dev stages on all platforms in the same time :D

Fantastic to hear that, I know they said a similar thing last year, but knowing they're still doing so is great.

Well—this might actually be the first game on Linux with an official Battle Royale mode. Exciting, right? It will have other game modes too, so hopefully it will be quite popular and easy to finds games.

In regards to a release date, it doesn't look like they're sharing one just yet.

Eike 28 March 2018 at 1:58 pm UTC
View PC info
Cross-play FTW!
vipor29 28 March 2018 at 1:58 pm UTC
View PC info
this looks wicked cool
RealmSpyderYT 28 March 2018 at 2:01 pm UTC
Wooo finally a battle royale game for Linux. For some reason ps4 doesn't want cross platform for xbox.
minaka14c 28 March 2018 at 3:27 pm UTC
View PC info
Hmmm... not sure if I'm interested in the battle royal mode, but the gameplay in the previous article about this looks great. Definitely a buy
Doc Angelo 28 March 2018 at 3:46 pm UTC
View PC info
Interesting game!

Cross-Platform-Multiplayer between desktop computers and consoles is just extremely unfair for console players. You don't have the slightest chance against people playing with a mouse when it comes to shooters.
Hal_Kado 28 March 2018 at 5:30 pm UTC
View PC info
Might give this a shot if it releases with good linux support, I haven't really got into the battle Royale craze but based on its popularity I feel like I should try it out at least once
minaka14c 28 March 2018 at 5:55 pm UTC
View PC info
Doc AngeloInteresting game!

Cross-Platform-Multiplayer between desktop computers and consoles is just extremely unfair for console players. You don't have the slightest chance against people playing with a mouse when it comes to shooters.

I don't think it's terribly unfair, but for the sake of player comfort and choice, perhaps the option to toggle between cross-platform and console only would be a good idea.
razing32 28 March 2018 at 5:57 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
If cross play works I may be able to play with friends at least.
Hope they allow squad play.
Viktualius 28 March 2018 at 6:10 pm UTC
View PC info
Looks really cool.... Will buy! (...if it's released for linux roughly at the same time as other platforms)
Whitewolfe80 28 March 2018 at 6:37 pm UTC
View PC info
looks interesting oh yeah no reason it cant be put on linux that is not a very complex engine cel shading gives it a good chance on running on pretty much anything
