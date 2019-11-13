We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

CodeWeavers are after a Graphics Developer for Steam Play Proton and Wine

Posted by , | Views: 2,942

CodeWeavers, the company that helps to support development of Wine and are currently partnered up with Valve to help with Steam Play/Proton have a new Graphics Developer position open.

This is a completely different position to the one we posted about before, which is a more generalised role. Instead, their new Graphics Developer position would have you working on Wine's Direct3D implementation. Quite a complicated role, involving early DirectDraw up until modern Direct3D 12 in addition to Vulkan and OpenGL.

Going from what the position says, it's open to people working in their Minnesota USA office and Remote applicants too. So even if you don't live close but you have the knowledge, applying to help further Wine and Steam Play Proton could be your next job.

I spoke with CodeWeavers President, James Ramey, who confirmed that while the immediate need of this position is to support Steam Play Proton they're also working on several other titles outside of Proton too. They said there's certainly no shortage of work right now.

See the open position here.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
14 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
7 comments

McMarius11 13 November 2019 at 9:00 pm UTC
  • Supporter
Best Guys!!!
Comandante Ñoñardo 13 November 2019 at 10:35 pm UTC
View PC info
Well. I am waiting for the next version of Crossover, because the 18.5 is VERY outdated and I am very up to date with my subscription.....
edo 14 November 2019 at 12:51 am UTC
View PC info
I feel like all crossover business existance is justified thanks to valves coming to them


Last edited by edo on 14 November 2019 at 5:15 am UTC
Shmerl 14 November 2019 at 1:00 am UTC
View PC info
Another interesting position is from Valve for SteamOS developers: https://www.valvesoftware.com/en/jobs?job_id=36

Though CodeWeavers one is better, since it's a firmly FOSS option, which is not so common.


Last edited by Shmerl on 14 November 2019 at 1:02 am UTC
TheRiddick 14 November 2019 at 5:18 am UTC
View PC info
Meanwhile NVIDIA is doing their driver code all by themselves in-house.
Surprised they haven't gone open-source yet and ditch the binary method, my guess as to why they haven't is because their drivers have a lot of cheats and hacks that would make them look real bad if opened up to public eyes.
Shmerl 14 November 2019 at 5:27 am UTC
View PC info
TheRiddickMeanwhile NVIDIA is doing their driver code all by themselves in-house.
Surprised they haven't gone open-source yet and ditch the binary method, my guess as to why they haven't is because their drivers have a lot of cheats and hacks that would make them look real bad if opened up to public eyes.

Or more like they don't care and don't get the point of open source in general.


Last edited by Shmerl on 14 November 2019 at 5:28 am UTC
danniello 14 November 2019 at 9:08 am UTC
View PC info
TheRiddickMeanwhile NVIDIA is doing their driver code all by themselves in-house.
Surprised they haven't gone open-source yet and ditch the binary method, my guess as to why they haven't is because their drivers have a lot of cheats and hacks that would make them look real bad if opened up to public eyes.

nVidia do not want open-source their drivers - it is a fact (they do not provide real help to Nouveau - except some parts about support their mobile Tegra SoC). But even if they want - probably they cannot just open-source their proprietary driver... Why? Probably code ownership/license burden...
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Build Up: „Hive Time“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc