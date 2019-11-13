CodeWeavers are after a Graphics Developer for Steam Play Proton and Wine

CodeWeavers, the company that helps to support development of Wine and are currently partnered up with Valve to help with Steam Play/Proton have a new Graphics Developer position open.

This is a completely different position to the one we posted about before, which is a more generalised role. Instead, their new Graphics Developer position would have you working on Wine's Direct3D implementation. Quite a complicated role, involving early DirectDraw up until modern Direct3D 12 in addition to Vulkan and OpenGL.

Going from what the position says, it's open to people working in their Minnesota USA office and Remote applicants too. So even if you don't live close but you have the knowledge, applying to help further Wine and Steam Play Proton could be your next job.

I spoke with CodeWeavers President, James Ramey, who confirmed that while the immediate need of this position is to support Steam Play Proton they're also working on several other titles outside of Proton too. They said there's certainly no shortage of work right now.

See the open position here.