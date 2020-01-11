CodeWeavers still looking to hire more Graphics Developers

We're live now on Twitch!
Posted by , | Views: 4,618

Do you have strong C language skills and good experience with OpenGL, DirectX and Vulkan? CodeWeavers are still looking to hire Graphics Developers.

Who are CodeWeavers? They're the company that help to support development of Wine, also the company Valve teamed up with to develop Steam Play's Proton software (which uses Wine). They're expanding, as they need more people to work on the graphics side of Wine with the Direct3D implementation.

You can work locally at their Minnesota office but they're also taking remote applicants too, so if you think you have the skills for it and want to help push Wine and so Linux even further it would be worth applying for.

When I spoke to CodeWeavers' President last year, they said they were getting some interest but they still need more as the job offer is still live and they've been sending it out on Twitter again recently. Hopefully they will find all the people they need this year!

Find out more on their website.

9 comments

belisama 11 January 2020 at 3:11 pm UTC

*looks at the weather forecast for Minneapolis* Yeah, I can see why they might be having a wee speck of trouble.
tmtvl 11 January 2020 at 5:31 pm UTC

Unfortunately my OpenGL experience is limited to making a window in jogl once. Still, it shouldn't be too hard to find people, if they know where to advertise the offer.
appetrosyan 11 January 2020 at 7:19 pm UTC

I don’t have much experience with dealing with OpenGL or Vulkan, but I’m pretty good with C, and can learn a shit ton on a short schedule. Think I should apply?
axredneck 11 January 2020 at 8:22 pm UTC

The only things i can write in OpenGL are demoscenes and screensavers.
mirv 11 January 2020 at 9:16 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
OpenGL, Vulkan, and C I know. But not in an official capacity that I can put on a CV.
denyasis 11 January 2020 at 10:11 pm UTC

I'd say apply if your interested. What have you got to lose?

If your knowledge is good, and you can demonstrate it, I'd put it on a CV. Modern workforces are more diverse as are thier experiences. If you're good at it, put it in and be proud of it!

I must admit I'm a little jealous that you all can code. It's never been something I've really been able to learn and understand to any degree despite multiple attempts.
mirv 11 January 2020 at 10:20 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I intend to do some more FOSS soon that I can point to, now that I've no work to get in the way. Just need to finish this post-work holiday first.
BrazilianGamer 12 January 2020 at 12:10 am UTC

If I had 50% of what they're demanding I would apply. Remember folks, the maybe you already have, go for the Yes
KohlyKohl 12 January 2020 at 1:32 am UTC
• Supporter
  • Supporter
Very tempting since I live right down the road from them and my current job is awesome.
