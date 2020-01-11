CodeWeavers still looking to hire more Graphics Developers

Do you have strong C language skills and good experience with OpenGL, DirectX and Vulkan? CodeWeavers are still looking to hire Graphics Developers.

Who are CodeWeavers? They're the company that help to support development of Wine, also the company Valve teamed up with to develop Steam Play's Proton software (which uses Wine). They're expanding, as they need more people to work on the graphics side of Wine with the Direct3D implementation.

You can work locally at their Minnesota office but they're also taking remote applicants too, so if you think you have the skills for it and want to help push Wine and so Linux even further it would be worth applying for.

When I spoke to CodeWeavers' President last year, they said they were getting some interest but they still need more as the job offer is still live and they've been sending it out on Twitter again recently. Hopefully they will find all the people they need this year!

Find out more on their website.