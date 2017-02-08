Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Croteam say all Serious Sam games are on their way to Linux with Vulkan, also VR on Linux teaser from Valve
Posted by , 8 February 2017 at 9:25 am UTC / 7331 views
Croteam have put up a very nice blog post about all their games and it seems all of them are coming to Linux now and with Vulkan too.

They start off by blabbing on about VR in Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope which we don't have yet, so I won't bore you with the details on that.

The key thing here is that they will be doing what they're calling the "Serious Sam Fusion 2017 update" which all games will get, this big update includes:
- All games now support SteamOS/Linux/OSX!
- Split-screen!
- Full support for all controllers including Steam controller, PS4 gamepads, all older DInput joysticks
- 64bit executables
- Support for Vulkan API (DirectX9 is now being removed; so long and thanks for all the bugs)
- Multithreaded rendering
- Proper multimonitor support
- Borderless window support
- Much better modding support with customizable weapons and items, improved scripting (including better support for scripting networked games)
- And More!

They also confirmed they will be doing The Talos Principle VR, SSVR: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE. Not only that, but Serious Sam 4 is still going to happen too.

Also, as a teaser, Pierre-Loup Griffais from Valve shared this:
For those who can't put it together, "RADV + AMDGPU" is the open source AMD Vulkan driver for Linux.

Thanks to Malakun and Edwin in our Telegram group for the links.

Croteam are freaking awesome.
Aryvandaar commented on 8 February 2017 at 9:39 am UTC
View PC info

I have a lot of respect for these guys.

titi commented on 8 February 2017 at 9:46 am UTC
View PC info

Wow its really amazing how they care even for their old games! Lets hope this dream comes true.

winate commented on 8 February 2017 at 9:54 am UTC
View PC info

The first five things on the list are really incredible. Lighter save games stored in Steam Cloud sounds nice too. I can't wait to see the benchmarks for these games. I may have to pick them up for split-screen.

QuoteWe now have two games in Early Access [...] we’ll just add two or three more games into the VR mix!
We better hope Valve gets VR on Linux, or these revamped Series Sam games may be the last we ever see of Croteam.


Last edited by winate at 8 February 2017 at 9:54 am UTC

Ottopower commented on 8 February 2017 at 9:57 am UTC
View PC info

I was just waiting for the old Serious Sam, hopefully for all Unreal Tournament (by Epic Games) natively on SteamOS (work already done by Icculus but is not yet on Steam).

Xpander commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:05 am UTC
View PC info
  • GOL Supporter

Croteam FTW! They were the firs to start testing Vulkan in their game also and its now pretty solid and i'm getting huge performance gains with vulkan in Talos, almost 2x perf vs opengl

Can't wait to playe First/Second Encounter HD versions!

silmeth commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:07 am UTC
View PC info

XpanderCroteam FTW! They were the firs to start testing Vulkan in their game also and its now pretty solid and i'm getting huge performance gains with vulkan in Talos, almost 2x perf vs opengl

Similar here, but I get some random crashes on Vulkan while reading messages in terminals. I wonder if it’s nVidia driver’s fault or Talos Vulkan bug – because of that I play mostly on OpenGL.

Still, they do a very great job.

M@yeulC commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:20 am UTC
View PC info

rcgamer commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:22 am UTC
View PC info

Big time first couple of months for Linux.

cRaZy-bisCuiT commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:34 am UTC
View PC info

I'm actually not interested in any of there games but I do respect their work and I'm happy they adopted Vulkan and VR really early on under Linux!

Megazell commented on 8 February 2017 at 10:37 am UTC
View PC info

I loved Serious Sam 3 BFG. I have a few friends who still playing Serious Sam 1 online it would be nice to join them soon.

