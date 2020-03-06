We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, a tactical RPG is funded and on the way to Linux

Posted by , | Views: 5,048

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers, a tactical RPG set in the neon-soaked future of 2231 is now funded on Kickstarter and on the way to Linux.

"Cyber Knights wraps a world full of consequential story choices and significant character development around a rich core of classic and new mechanics. The game combines tactical elements like stealth, hacking and tense combat with strategic features like base building, contact management and in-depth squad customization"

Their Kickstarter campaign ended today on a high note with 5,041 backers pledging funds to $226,709. Considering the initial goal for the game was $50K, that's quite a finish. It actually hit that initial goal in the first 12 hours, which is pretty amazing to see for an indie game. It's likely helped that Trese Brothers have proven themselves capable developers, through multiple games already available.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Some of what to expect:

  • Turn-based Tactics: Deep and tactical gameplay using a turn-based, gridless third-person combat simulator. Cover! Overwatch! Recoil!
  • Dynamic Cyberpunk Story: Unique interwoven narrative with depth, meaningful player choices and hundreds of hours of gameplay
  • Sophisticated Missions: Combine stealth, hacking and combat across multi-stage missions. Gain pre-mission advantages from Contacts
  • Endless Builds: Experiment with endless combos of Jobs, cyberware, weapons and gadgets to build the perfect team
  • Evolving Characters: Your team evolves as the story, your choices and battle leave lasting wounds, add Traits and threaten to strip their humanity
  • Safehouse Base Building: Construct a custom safehouse and upgrade rooms such as weapon shop, hund kennel and medical bay.

Personally, I'm very interested in this one. This might be the next great XCOM-like, and as an avid fan of all things XCOM the whole idea of Cyber Knights: Flashpoint looks awesome. Especially since Phoenix Point abandoned Linux during Beta and then went exclusive on the Epic Store (which doesn't support Linux). Trese Brothers haven't let us down at all and their last game, Star Traders: Frontiers, was excellent and had so much depth to it you can play for weeks. I expect great things from Cyber Knights: Flashpoint.

See the finished Kickstarter here, you can also wishlist/follow on Steam.

You can see hundreds more finished crowdfunding campaigns on our dedicated page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Crowdfunding, Indie Game, RPG, Steam, Strategy, Turn-based strategy, Upcoming, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint
10 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
1 comment

Tchey 6 March 2020 at 1:09 pm UTC
View PC info
Could be their best game.
My favorite is Templar Battleforce, so far.
I rarely back a game on KS, this one was one of the few exceptions.
Now, the worst part : waiting until next year.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
None currently, submit yours here!
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc