Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, a tactical RPG is funded and on the way to Linux

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers, a tactical RPG set in the neon-soaked future of 2231 is now funded on Kickstarter and on the way to Linux.

"Cyber Knights wraps a world full of consequential story choices and significant character development around a rich core of classic and new mechanics. The game combines tactical elements like stealth, hacking and tense combat with strategic features like base building, contact management and in-depth squad customization"

Their Kickstarter campaign ended today on a high note with 5,041 backers pledging funds to $226,709. Considering the initial goal for the game was $50K, that's quite a finish. It actually hit that initial goal in the first 12 hours, which is pretty amazing to see for an indie game. It's likely helped that Trese Brothers have proven themselves capable developers, through multiple games already available.

Some of what to expect:

Turn-based Tactics : Deep and tactical gameplay using a turn-based, gridless third-person combat simulator. Cover! Overwatch! Recoil!

: Deep and tactical gameplay using a turn-based, gridless third-person combat simulator. Cover! Overwatch! Recoil! Dynamic Cyberpunk Story : Unique interwoven narrative with depth, meaningful player choices and hundreds of hours of gameplay

: Unique interwoven narrative with depth, meaningful player choices and hundreds of hours of gameplay Sophisticated Missions : Combine stealth, hacking and combat across multi-stage missions. Gain pre-mission advantages from Contacts

: Combine stealth, hacking and combat across multi-stage missions. Gain pre-mission advantages from Contacts Endless Builds : Experiment with endless combos of Jobs, cyberware, weapons and gadgets to build the perfect team

: Experiment with endless combos of Jobs, cyberware, weapons and gadgets to build the perfect team Evolving Characters : Your team evolves as the story, your choices and battle leave lasting wounds, add Traits and threaten to strip their humanity

: Your team evolves as the story, your choices and battle leave lasting wounds, add Traits and threaten to strip their humanity Safehouse Base Building: Construct a custom safehouse and upgrade rooms such as weapon shop, hund kennel and medical bay.

Personally, I'm very interested in this one. This might be the next great XCOM-like, and as an avid fan of all things XCOM the whole idea of Cyber Knights: Flashpoint looks awesome. Especially since Phoenix Point abandoned Linux during Beta and then went exclusive on the Epic Store (which doesn't support Linux). Trese Brothers haven't let us down at all and their last game, Star Traders: Frontiers, was excellent and had so much depth to it you can play for weeks. I expect great things from Cyber Knights: Flashpoint.

See the finished Kickstarter here, you can also wishlist/follow on Steam.

