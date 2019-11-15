D9VK developer is working on allowing DXVK to help Linux ports for Direct3D to Vulkan

You have a fancy game using Direct3D 11 and you want to port it to Linux? In future, DXVK may be able to help with that.

Currently, DXVK translates D3D11 and D3D10 into Vulkan when used with Wine. However, Joshua Ashton who developed D9VK which is the offshoot of DXVK to do the same for D3D9 put out word on Twitter that they've begun working on "a way to use DXVK on your native platform! (ie. D3D11 on Linux! :D)".

We don't usually comment on unfinished code (a lot can change), but since Ashton announced it and it does sound quite exciting we decided to share. Some work to help towards this has already made it into DXVK too.

Giving developers any easy way to get Vulkan on Linux, without doing an entirely new renderer themselves could be a pretty big boost. Ashton said it currently supports SDL Windows and all of D3D11 apart from "GDI interop". Developers should be able to just set SDL to use Vulkan, no need of Wine and it "should work".

Something to certainly keep an eye on. You can see the work in progress DXVK code they linked to here.

Hat tip yokem55.