D9VK developer is working on allowing DXVK to help Linux ports for Direct3D to Vulkan

You have a fancy game using Direct3D 11 and you want to port it to Linux? In future, DXVK may be able to help with that.

Currently, DXVK translates D3D11 and D3D10 into Vulkan when used with Wine. However, Joshua Ashton who developed D9VK which is the offshoot of DXVK to do the same for D3D9 put out word on Twitter that they've begun working on "a way to use DXVK on your native platform! (ie. D3D11 on Linux! :D)".

We don't usually comment on unfinished code (a lot can change), but since Ashton announced it and it does sound quite exciting we decided to share. Some work to help towards this has already made it into DXVK too.

Giving developers any easy way to get Vulkan on Linux, without doing an entirely new renderer themselves could be a pretty big boost. Ashton said it currently supports SDL Windows and all of D3D11 apart from "GDI interop". Developers should be able to just set SDL to use Vulkan, no need of Wine and it "should work".

Something to certainly keep an eye on. You can see the work in progress DXVK code they linked to here.

Hat tip yokem55.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
crt0mega 15 November 2019 at 8:20 am UTC
This reminds me of that old d3d11 state tracker for gallium3d
rustybroomhandle 15 November 2019 at 8:23 am UTC
My brain hurts.
Sir_Diealot 15 November 2019 at 8:27 am UTC
So if you have a Windows game that uses DX11 but nothing else Windows you can compile it against that (once it's done). I guess this is way less useful than it at first sounds.
pb 15 November 2019 at 8:46 am UTC
But isn't various middleware what causes the most problems?
YoRHa-2B 15 November 2019 at 8:47 am UTC
  • DXVK
Sir_DiealotI guess this is way less useful than it at first sounds.
I've received several mails in the past from people who had been interested in this since porting a renderer to a different API is significantly more work than e.g. porting input handling, so there's some merit to that.

Of course the core issues won't go away, namely that DXGI is built around win32 APIs which makes the SDL integration a massive hack.
lqe5433 15 November 2019 at 8:55 am UTC
This is Perfect!! I hope also Big Game Devs will use it to port GTA V, Heroes VI to Linux

M$ is not open-sourcing Dx11, or DX12 so we need to translate them to Vulkan.
This is something that Rocket League is using on Linux but with OpenGL.

This is even better than Proton, Wine etc.
drmoth 15 November 2019 at 9:48 am UTC
Very interesting! Is there likely to be a performance hit due to the DX11->Vulkan translation or is it going to be more native performance?
Ardje 15 November 2019 at 9:55 am UTC
  • Supporter
Might be a good idea, since on proton, a vulkan native renderer can be a slideshow, while DX11 with DXVK is fast.
Jarno 15 November 2019 at 11:40 am UTC
Btw, has Feral said anything about sharing their DX12 -> Vulkan translation layer?
Goldpaw 15 November 2019 at 12:40 pm UTC
Anything that brings more gaming that works to linux is a good thing.
