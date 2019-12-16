D9VK is no more as it merges with DXVK, making DXVK a D3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan layer

It's happened, the D9VK and DXVK projects have officially merged. This means DXVK is now the all-encompassing project to translate D3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan for Wine.

Only a few hours ago the pull request was accepted and so they're now one awesome project, meaning D9VK will now be developed directly in the DXVK project. This does make a lot of things easier and simpler overall, since you only need to keep track of one project and they will now update together.

From the actual pull request, Ashton noted these features still needed to be worked on:

Fixed function bumpmapping

Fixed function premodulation

Software cursor (hardware cursor is currently implemented)

ComposeRects (from D3D9Ex, however I have no test case for this)

Custom Border Color (needs ext)

Depth Bias Fixes (needs ext)

Apart from that, the usual bug fixing.

Congratulations to D9VK developer Joshua Ashton and DXVK developer Philip Rebohle, together they've certainly helped pushed Linux gaming into new territory.