D9VK is no more as it merges with DXVK, making DXVK a D3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan layer

It's happened, the D9VK and DXVK projects have officially merged. This means DXVK is now the all-encompassing project to translate D3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan for Wine.

Only a few hours ago the pull request was accepted and so they're now one awesome project, meaning D9VK will now be developed directly in the DXVK project. This does make a lot of things easier and simpler overall, since you only need to keep track of one project and they will now update together.

From the actual pull request, Ashton noted these features still needed to be worked on:

  • Fixed function bumpmapping
  • Fixed function premodulation
  • Software cursor (hardware cursor is currently implemented)
  • ComposeRects (from D3D9Ex, however I have no test case for this)
  • Custom Border Color (needs ext)
  • Depth Bias Fixes (needs ext)

Apart from that, the usual bug fixing.

Congratulations to D9VK developer Joshua Ashton and DXVK developer Philip Rebohle, together they've certainly helped pushed Linux gaming into new territory.

43 comments
Grim_reaper 16 December 2019 at 9:48 am UTC
Now I know the christmas has finally arrived. Congratulations to both developers for a job welldone!


Last edited by Grim_reaper on 16 December 2019 at 9:49 am UTC
Sir_Diealot 16 December 2019 at 9:50 am UTC
View PC info
Isn't DXVK that project that just went into maintenance mode because it's not feasible to develop it further?
rustybroomhandle 16 December 2019 at 9:51 am UTC
It croaked, but it ribbits on.
Liam Dawe 16 December 2019 at 9:53 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Sir_DiealotIsn't DXVK that project that just went into maintenance mode because it's not feasible to develop it further?
No, that was other sites making a mountain out of a little GitHub comment rant. Don't read into it.
poke86 16 December 2019 at 9:59 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
With this and Wine 5.0 on the horizon we should be getting a pretty good Proton upgrade soon, eh?
Hori 4 years 16 December 2019 at 10:14 am UTC
View PC info
Liam Dawe
Sir_DiealotIsn't DXVK that project that just went into maintenance mode because it's not feasible to develop it further?
No, that was other sites making a mountain out of a little GitHub comment rant. Don't read into it.
Pretty ironic how this mountain of a code change just got merged into that same project.
Eh, what can you do? Fake news is one of the bigger problems in the modern day.
Ehvis 16 December 2019 at 10:17 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Congrats to all involved with this milestone! I'm still amazed at how quickly these things can develop. Brilliant work!
BielFPs 16 December 2019 at 11:42 am UTC
Does Proton will fallback to wined3d if a non-vulkan video is detected? If yes, then it's awesome
x_wing 16 December 2019 at 11:43 am UTC
View PC info
Many kudos to Ashton! What a milestone, congrats!!!
TheSHEEEP 16 December 2019 at 12:04 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Good. Now merge DXVK with Wine.
