Dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game Mosaic launches for Linux in December

Krillbite Studio (Among The Sleep) announced today that their next game, the dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure Mosaic will land on Linux in December.

Just one of the exciting looking games listed in the previous 2019 Linux release roundup posted here on GamingOnLinux before. It wasn't entirely clear back then when it would come to Linux, now it is.

Today it has released first for iOS, tvOS and MacOS through Apple Arcade but they've already confirmed the normal PC release isn't far behind. Speaking on Twitter, they said very clearly that "It will launch on Windows, Mac and Linux December 5 and consoles a little later.". This was also confirmed in their blog post.

While it looks and sounds interesting, Krillbite have been keeping very quiet about the gameplay. A few other sites managed to get a brief hands-on with it like Gamespot, who described the feeling as "that of your absolute worst day turned up to eleven"—intriguing.

Considering how good the storytelling was in Among The Sleep, which left a lasting impression on me, I'm very keen to play this one through.

You can wishlist/follow Mosaic on Steam ready for release on December 5.