Dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game Mosaic launches for Linux in December

Krillbite Studio (Among The Sleep) announced today that their next game, the dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure Mosaic will land on Linux in December.
Just one of the exciting looking games listed in the previous 2019 Linux release roundup posted here on GamingOnLinux before. It wasn't entirely clear back then when it would come to Linux, now it is.
Today it has released first for iOS, tvOS and MacOS through Apple Arcade but they've already confirmed the normal PC release isn't far behind. Speaking on Twitter, they said very clearly that "It will launch on Windows, Mac and Linux December 5 and consoles a little later.". This was also confirmed in their blog post.
While it looks and sounds interesting, Krillbite have been keeping very quiet about the gameplay. A few other sites managed to get a brief hands-on with it like Gamespot, who described the feeling as "that of your absolute worst day turned up to eleven"—intriguing.
Considering how good the storytelling was in Among The Sleep, which left a lasting impression on me, I'm very keen to play this one through.
You can wishlist/follow Mosaic on Steam ready for release on December 5.
I waited years for "Dead Synchronicity" and "Kentucky Route Zero" to finally get a last episode (to then buy them). It seems hopes for both are about zero?
EikeA propos dark adventure games...
I waited years for "Dead Synchronicity" and "Kentucky Route Zero" to finally get a last episode (to then buy them). It seems hopes for both are about zero?
I thought Dead Synchronicity was a standalone game? It definitely didn't feel unfinished when I completed it. As for KRZ the last episode is set to be released this year, perhaps we are lucky enough
EDIT: Although the website still states 2016 and SSL certificate is not even valid.
EDIT 2: And just read Dead Synchronicity is the first instalment of the series lol.
EDIT 3: Reading about Dead Synchronicity's final again it seems I do not remember much about it either hahaha.
Last edited by Arehandoro on 1 November 2019 at 4:14 pm UTC
ArehandoroI thought Dead Synchronicity was a standalone game? It definitely didn't feel unfinished when I completed it. As for KRZ the last episode is set to be released this year, perhaps we are lucky enough
Hasn't KRZ been due "this year" for about three years now? I remember when they said it'd be released for the Switch in, what was it, 2017?
Pretty sure we won't be seeing it any time soon.
EDIT: I stand corrected. Act IV came out in mid-2016, and then there wasn't much for about a year, when they announced it was due in early 2018. Then they released an Act V poster in late 2018 and haven't posted a single bit of news on Steam since, although allegedly they give little dribs and drabs and promises of "soon" on their Patreon, which nets them a tidy sum each month. Even so, I think we can slot it into the "Ridiculously late, we'll be lucky to ever see it" category by this point.
Last edited by Nezchan on 1 November 2019 at 4:38 pm UTC
ArehandoroReading about Dead Synchronicity's final again it seems I do not remember much about it either hahaha.
So would you say the game released stands on its own? (I don't want to read much about it, that's why I'm asking...)
I do hope though that they didn’t use the same annoying checkpoint system as in Among The Sleep that caused me to abandon it.
