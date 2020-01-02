We're live now on Twitch!
devilutionX, an open source game engine for the original Diablo sees a big release

Posted by , | Views: 6,280

devilutionX, based upon the reverse engineered code from Devilution, has a big 1.0 release for playing the original Diablo on modern systems. Note: You need a copy of the original data to play, which you can get easily from GOG.com.

With the 1.0 release comes some huge improvements like:

  • FPS no longer capped at 20hz; smoother mouse and transitions
  • Full-featured gamepad support
  • All movies can now be skipped via ESC
  • Implement --help, --version and --data-dir
  • Implement FPS counter (-f)
  • Force windowed mode with -x
  • Skip startup movies with -n
  • Implement scroll wheel navigation
  • Implement touch support
  • Load assets from the same folder as the mpq
  • Faster loading

It's still currently limited to quite a low screen resolution, but the coders responsible for the project did say widescreen support is a goal for it. They're also currently working on supporting the Hellfire expansion. See the release notes here on GitHub.

Love seeing open source revival projects like this, even when it's somewhat of a legal grey area since unlike other open source game engines (openXcom, OpenRA, OpenMW and so on) it was made by reverse engineering the original code. Even so, since it does require the original game files (GOG.com), perhaps that's why Activision Blizzard have left it alone? Or it's so old they just don't care.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
10 comments

Dedale 2 January 2020 at 11:59 am UTC
There are compiled builds which work on many distros thanks to very kind members of the GoL community. See the last pages of that long forum thread.

https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/3806/page=7#r26147


It is a game that has aged well.
raneon 2 January 2020 at 12:29 pm UTC
Great, it works for the first time now on my Arch Linux box :-)
Seegras 2 January 2020 at 12:55 pm UTC
Pit 2 January 2020 at 3:07 pm UTC
I'm afraid you overestimate the average todays gamers willingness to do more than press one button to play a game.....
Purple Library Guy 2 January 2020 at 5:11 pm UTC
Well, considering how many games I can play by pressing one button . . . life is short.
Avehicle7887 2 January 2020 at 8:07 pm UTC
For those interested I maintain up to date compiled builds for Debian 9 and older distros (as far as old as Ubuntu 14.04).

Details can be found at this link: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/3806/post_id=24920

Feel free to bookmark it as I edit the same post.
Cyril 2 January 2020 at 11:25 pm UTC
I just love devilutionX, good work AJenbo and all the contributors!
I would love something similar for Diablo II... For now just projects in WIP.
Wendigo 3 January 2020 at 6:01 pm UTC
Currently playing DevilutionX on my RG350 an OpenDingux bases handheld console. It runs absolutely smooth and with auto aim you can even hit enemies with a gamepad.

Here is a video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaU187Kph1I
AJenbo 3 January 2020 at 9:43 pm UTC
Thanks

The official builds are also done on Debian 9 are there any other benefits to yours that we maybe should consider upstream?
(there are also nightly builds on CircleCI if you are wanting more frequent prebuild test versions)

Glad you like it. It was really fun working with Glebm on getting this version solid. Just did a playthrough of 1.0.0 on a RG300, as so sorcerer, so now I know that the game is fully playable using a controller 😅

Thanks to all for testing and reporting issues. Now it's time to make it even better than the original :o
Dedale 3 January 2020 at 10:51 pm UTC
Thank you for making this port ! I enjoy it a lot. Two sorcerers: Level 44 and 13 ! I had tried to run it on WIN98 in virtualbox. That port was a godsend !
