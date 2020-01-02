devilutionX, an open source game engine for the original Diablo sees a big release

devilutionX, based upon the reverse engineered code from Devilution, has a big 1.0 release for playing the original Diablo on modern systems. Note: You need a copy of the original data to play, which you can get easily from GOG.com.
With the 1.0 release comes some huge improvements like:
- FPS no longer capped at 20hz; smoother mouse and transitions
- Full-featured gamepad support
- All movies can now be skipped via ESC
- Implement --help, --version and --data-dir
- Implement FPS counter (-f)
- Force windowed mode with -x
- Skip startup movies with -n
- Implement scroll wheel navigation
- Implement touch support
- Load assets from the same folder as the mpq
- Faster loading
It's still currently limited to quite a low screen resolution, but the coders responsible for the project did say widescreen support is a goal for it. They're also currently working on supporting the Hellfire expansion. See the release notes here on GitHub.
Love seeing open source revival projects like this, even when it's somewhat of a legal grey area since unlike other open source game engines (openXcom, OpenRA, OpenMW and so on) it was made by reverse engineering the original code. Even so, since it does require the original game files (GOG.com), perhaps that's why Activision Blizzard have left it alone? Or it's so old they just don't care.
It is a game that has aged well.
I would love something similar for Diablo II... For now just projects in WIP.
Here is a video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaU187Kph1I
CyrilI just love devilutionX, good work AJenbo and all the contributors!Thanks
Avehicle7887For those interested I maintain up to date compiled builds for Debian 9The official builds are also done on Debian 9 are there any other benefits to yours that we maybe should consider upstream?
(there are also nightly builds on CircleCI if you are wanting more frequent prebuild test versions)
WendigoCurrently playing DevilutionX on my RG350 an OpenDingux bases handheld console. It runs absolutely smooth and with auto aim you can even hit enemies with a gamepad.Glad you like it. It was really fun working with Glebm on getting this version solid. Just did a playthrough of 1.0.0 on a RG300, as so sorcerer, so now I know that the game is fully playable using a controller 😅
Thanks to all for testing and reporting issues. Now it's time to make it even better than the original :o
