We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Diablo on Linux levels up again with a new devilutionX release

Posted by , | Views: 8,346

Diablo on Linux. Sound familiar? Well, we only just recently talked about Freeablo and now devilutionX has a brand new release made available for this classic.

As a reminder, devilutionX is the updated version of Devilution which is a reverse engineered (and in a legal grey area) version of Diablo. The aim is to update it for modern systems, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the classic RPG Diablo.

What's new in devilutionX 1.0.1? A quick highlight for you:

  • Toggle fullscreen at any point by hitting alt+enter (mouse grab can be disabled in diablo.ini)
  • Controller: B button closes the currently active panel.
  • Added a navigation menu for controllers
  • Focus on the exit item before quitting.
  • Minor performance improvements (save/load time and main menu).
  • Add a list of known mods

Plus, they also noted 9 bugs were fixed in their code plus 2 bugs from the original game were solved. One of those bugs affected the belt not working correctly when holding shift on non-us keyboard layouts.

It needs the original data files like other open source re-implementations, you can pick up a copy of Diablo from GOG.com for that. Find the update to devilutionX on GitHub.

Truly amazing how all these projects can keep games alive like this. We have so many of them now, it's beautiful. Original developers and publishers only work on games for so long, plus obviously not many classics support Linux as it was so long ago so these types of projects add a lot of value while still giving the original team money since you need to own it to play it. I'm thankful to anyone working on such a project.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Game Engine, Open Source, RPG, Update, DevilutionX
19 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
7 comments

M@GOid 9 March 2020 at 11:44 am UTC
View PC info
It is very nice indeed. Some games have annoying characteristics that a project like this can fix. What I wouldn't do for a Super EF-2000 project like this. Or "No One Lives Forever 2"? I cry only remembering it.
Dedale 9 March 2020 at 12:51 pm UTC
View PC info
Very cool to see this project still improving. I run several old versions on my partitions and they are already working very well. Liam, if you insist too much about the legal uncertainty of the project in your articles you may end up drawing to them the kind of attention they don't want.

I wonder if the developer is willing to change the sprite count bug that constraints the way chain lightning works. That would be completely game changing. And that spell would become overpowered.

I should test tchernobog to see how Diablo looks in HD. I heard it works well in WINE.

Looking forward to next features of DevilutionX.
Liam Dawe 9 March 2020 at 12:54 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
DedaleVery cool to see this project still improving. I run several old versions on my partitions and they are already working very well. Liam, if you insist too much about the legal uncertainty of the project in your articles you may end up drawing to them the kind of attention they don't want.
It's my job to make people know such things, simple as that.
Cyril 9 March 2020 at 1:24 pm UTC
View PC info
Ahah I was checking their github yesterday to see if a new release was up, and there it is! Nice.
Avehicle7887 9 March 2020 at 9:50 pm UTC
View PC info
It would be unwise of Blizzard to try and interfere with this project. First and foremost the devs are not making any profit, the engine itself still requires a purchased copy of the game, money which goes to Blizzard, and it's basically free cross platform support at someone else's time and expense.
mrdeathjr 10 March 2020 at 3:22 am UTC
View PC info
In my case runs stable

image

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdSdgW8KhP0

catbox_fugue 10 March 2020 at 5:42 am UTC
View PC info
apt install *depends*

git clone https://
cd devilutionX & cd build
ls -s ~/.local/share/diasurgical/devilution/diabdat.mpq
cmake -DBINARY_RELEASE=ON ..
make -j$(nproc)

./devilutionx


works flawlessly for me
amazing
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Puzzle Tiles: „The Room Three“
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc