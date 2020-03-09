Diablo on Linux levels up again with a new devilutionX release

Diablo on Linux. Sound familiar? Well, we only just recently talked about Freeablo and now devilutionX has a brand new release made available for this classic.

As a reminder, devilutionX is the updated version of Devilution which is a reverse engineered (and in a legal grey area) version of Diablo. The aim is to update it for modern systems, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the classic RPG Diablo.

What's new in devilutionX 1.0.1? A quick highlight for you:

Toggle fullscreen at any point by hitting alt+enter (mouse grab can be disabled in diablo.ini)

Controller: B button closes the currently active panel.

Added a navigation menu for controllers

Focus on the exit item before quitting.

Minor performance improvements (save/load time and main menu).

Add a list of known mods

Plus, they also noted 9 bugs were fixed in their code plus 2 bugs from the original game were solved. One of those bugs affected the belt not working correctly when holding shift on non-us keyboard layouts.

It needs the original data files like other open source re-implementations, you can pick up a copy of Diablo from GOG.com for that. Find the update to devilutionX on GitHub.

Truly amazing how all these projects can keep games alive like this. We have so many of them now, it's beautiful. Original developers and publishers only work on games for so long, plus obviously not many classics support Linux as it was so long ago so these types of projects add a lot of value while still giving the original team money since you need to own it to play it. I'm thankful to anyone working on such a project.