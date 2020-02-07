Direct 3D to Vulkan translation layer DXVK has another small release up

Another fresh release of the Direct 3D to Vulkan translation layer, DXVK, was released today which continues their cycle of bug fixing.

DXVK 1.5.4 is a point release, meaning no major new features and it's largely feature-complete already from what the original creator Philip Rebohle told us in this previous article. Here's what's changed with this update:

Fixed another regression that affects multiple D3D9 games (#1399)

Anno 1701 : Fixed incorrect texture filtering near undiscovered map areas (#1412)

: Fixed incorrect texture filtering near undiscovered map areas (#1412) E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy : Fixed rendering issues when aiming (#1392)

: Fixed rendering issues when aiming (#1392) Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone : Fixed textures not showing up (#1409)

: Fixed textures not showing up (#1409) King's Bounty : Fixed incorrect water rendering (#1387)

: Fixed incorrect water rendering (#1387) The Witcher: Fixed clouds not rendering (#1402)

You can find DXVK on GitHub.

The easiest way to use it is probably with the game manager Lutris, as it makes handling multiple builds of Wine and DXVK easy. For Proton in Steam Play, hopefully soon CodeWeavers and Valve will put out an update as the last minor release of Proton was nearly a month ago.