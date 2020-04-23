Distro News - Ubuntu 20.04 'Focal Fossa', Ubuntu MATE and other flavours released

Today is the big day for Canonical and their partners. Ubuntu 20.04 'Focal Fossa' is officially released as their new LTS (Long Term Support) edition along with other desktop flavours like Ubuntu MATE. If you're moving from the previous LTS, you're in for quite a shock. It's a massive release.

Why use a LTS release over the interim Ubuntu releases? The key point is stability. These releases are supposed to be what you go for if you want the best possible experience.

Some of the main changes include:

Linux Kernel 5.4 and Mesa 20.0 - bringing with it plenty of new hardware support.

Feral GameMode integration (more info).

Software Updates: Firefox 74.0, Thunderbird 68.6.0, LibreOffice 6.4.

ZFS storage upgrades.

OEM logo now displays during boot up.

Snap Store replaces the Ubuntu Store.

A theme refresh (pictured below) with a Light / Dark switcher.

Pictured: A shot to show the difference in the Light / Dark theme.

You can find out more and download from the below links. Your choice depends on which desktop environment you wish to have. Each edition also has their own release notes and highlighted features, with a lot of work going into each one to improve the out of the box experience:

Something else that's worth a read is Canonical's recent survey for 20.04, which they've now published online. Nice to see them be open about things, quite refreshing indeed.

I have to say, I've been running Ubuntu 20.04 during the development cycle as a daily-driver on my work laptop and it hasn't failed me. It's smooth, responsive and it looks fantastic now. They did a great job on tweaking the look. Most importantly though, it's been as stable as a rock. Possibly my favourite Ubuntu release yet.