GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay.!

Even though INSOMNIA: The Ark is delayed for Linux, the developer sounds committed to a Linux version

Posted by , | Views: 2,662

It's a shame when a Linux version is delayed, but in the case of INSOMNIA: The Ark [Official Site] it should hopefully mean a better game.

The Windows version is due out on September 27th, which doesn't give them long to ensure a smooth release. I wrote about the delay recently, noting how the Linux version wasn't actually mentioned in the release announcements which wasn't a particularly good sign.

Writing in the comments of our previous article, one of their development team came along to help allay any fears about the Linux version, here's what they said:

Ok people, we do remember what we have promised quite well. We hoped we will be able to launch all versions simultaneously, however due to the feedback we have received during the closed beta we realised we need to focus on improving core mechanics of the game. Combining both things would be a disaster. We don't see Steam Play as a way to skip native Linux version, just as a temporary solution.

I like their honesty and their comment about Steam Play is interesting too, it's also good to see more developers coming along here to actually comment. To me, that shows a decent commitment to the community.

You can see their latest teaser below if you missed it:

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

Hat tip to Nevertheless as I missed the comment too.

18 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
18 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

Leopard 11 September 2018 at 2:07 pm UTC
View PC info
SteamPlay part is the truth.

SteamPlay is there for publishers , devs who never cared about Linux in anyform.

Because they won't care with that market share , AAA's or other games they published will only strengthen Windows platform. That is where SteamPlay aims to break.

When we turn into a profitable market , things will be much more better and there will be no need for SteamPlay except backlog games.
buenaventura 11 September 2018 at 2:19 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Wow, what a myriad of stuff in that trailer, big spaceship exodus from earth? monsters aboard? political violence? a black hole and injecting drugs? Looks like alot at once, hope they can piece it all together!
Arehandoro 11 September 2018 at 2:42 pm UTC
View PC info
buenaventuraWow, what a myriad of stuff in that trailer, big spaceship exodus from earth? monsters aboard? political violence? a black hole and injecting drugs? Looks like alot at once, hope they can piece it all together!

It's all a hallucination from the drugs, easy to piece it together xD (joking)

It it's a huge amalgamation of topcis but surely the game looks quite good actualy, looking forward to the release. Whenever they can do.
ArtyomHavok 11 September 2018 at 2:46 pm UTC
View PC info
  • New User
good. i really want this game to be the best it can be. hopefully the linux build with launch with the "we will look into after launch" controller support.
lucifertdark 11 September 2018 at 2:46 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm glad my less than helpful remarks on the other entry about this game hasn't put them off, I'll actively try to think more before I type anything.
svartalf 11 September 2018 at 3:55 pm UTC
LeopardSteamPlay part is the truth.

SteamPlay is there for publishers , devs who never cared about Linux in anyform.

Because they won't care with that market share , AAA's or other games they published will only strengthen Windows platform. That is where SteamPlay aims to break.

When we turn into a profitable market , things will be much more better and there will be no need for SteamPlay except backlog games.

THIS.

(Speaking as one of the Devs that DOES care, mind...)


Last edited by svartalf at 11 September 2018 at 3:56 pm UTC
Naib 11 September 2018 at 5:13 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I'm going to wait till it's out native. Game settings will be saved in the wine area not home so any progress made using proton won't appear in the Linux one (maybe a MV will do but unsure about the file formats)
Alm888 11 September 2018 at 6:43 pm UTC
View PC info
liamdawe…their comment about Steam Play is interesting too…
Yeah, definitely! They promised DRM-free version! Now what? Will they bundle Proton™ with their game for us? Well, "temporary solution" my a$$!

Sadly, some of the worst forecasts regarding Proton™ are already materializing.
I'm glad I didn't back them back then.
INSOMNIA_The_Ark 11 September 2018 at 7:12 pm UTC
Thanks for another news bit guys.
lucifertdarkI'm glad my less than helpful remarks on the other entry about this game hasn't put them off, I'll actively try to think more before I type anything.
I guess the only thing that can put us off is a bullet in the face. Which would be quite painful, I guess

QuoteThey promised DRM-free version!
We've been talking to Gog for quite some time now for this to happen.


Last edited by INSOMNIA_The_Ark at 11 September 2018 at 7:28 pm UTC. Edited 2 times.
scaine 11 September 2018 at 7:49 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Supporter
lucifertdarkI'm glad my less than helpful remarks on the other entry about this game hasn't put them off, I'll actively try to think more before I type anything.

Pfff, this is the internet! When has anyone actively thought before typing!!

Seriously, great to see some introspection at work. I think it makes a huge difference when you realise that on this site, there's a decent chance the developer might just stop by and say hello. Venting frustration by shouting into the void is one thing, but one-to-one dialogue with the people making the games you care about is so much more rewarding, and often (hopefully) makes you reconsider the words and tone you use.

(disclaimer - not a clue as to what posts you were talking about! just making general observations)
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc