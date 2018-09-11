Even though INSOMNIA: The Ark is delayed for Linux, the developer sounds committed to a Linux version

It's a shame when a Linux version is delayed, but in the case of INSOMNIA: The Ark [Official Site] it should hopefully mean a better game.
The Windows version is due out on September 27th, which doesn't give them long to ensure a smooth release. I wrote about the delay recently, noting how the Linux version wasn't actually mentioned in the release announcements which wasn't a particularly good sign.
Writing in the comments of our previous article, one of their development team came along to help allay any fears about the Linux version, here's what they said:
Ok people, we do remember what we have promised quite well. We hoped we will be able to launch all versions simultaneously, however due to the feedback we have received during the closed beta we realised we need to focus on improving core mechanics of the game. Combining both things would be a disaster. We don't see Steam Play as a way to skip native Linux version, just as a temporary solution.
I like their honesty and their comment about Steam Play is interesting too, it's also good to see more developers coming along here to actually comment. To me, that shows a decent commitment to the community.
You can see their latest teaser below if you missed it:
SteamPlay is there for publishers , devs who never cared about Linux in anyform.
Because they won't care with that market share , AAA's or other games they published will only strengthen Windows platform. That is where SteamPlay aims to break.
When we turn into a profitable market , things will be much more better and there will be no need for SteamPlay except backlog games.
(Speaking as one of the Devs that DOES care, mind...)
Sadly, some of the worst forecasts regarding Proton™ are already materializing.
I'm glad I didn't back them back then.
I guess the only thing that can put us off is a bullet in the face. Which would be quite painful, I guess
We've been talking to Gog for quite some time now for this to happen.
