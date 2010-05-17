Free copy of Osmos for Linux up for grabs!

We're live now on Twitch!
Posted by , | Views: 6,051
Will if you are reading from the title you must be a little interested

I have a copy of Osmos for Linux up for grabs for one lucky winner (Full version, no demo). And if this competition is a success then I will be doing a monthly competition from my site, with prizes from games, to t-shirts, to hats etc.

What do you need to do to win this?

Well I run the website GamingOnLinux (GOL), and I am steadily getting more hits and more interest in it as each month goes on since i launched it (woohoo!).

I am looking for original news articles about the Linux gaming scene, about an up-and-coming game etc. Please note that if you are doing it on a specific game or game utility that it has to have a fully confirmed Linux client no "it may have one if we get around to it" type of thing.

As long as it is a decent length article that has not been copied from elsewhere then you are in for a chance of winning.

Email me liamdawe A-T gmail DOT com. Any comments feel free to signup on the site and comment this news post I will reply.

The winner will be chosen by Saturday the 22nd. Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
