Exhumed/PowerSlave can now be played easily with a cross-platform game engine

Exhumed, also known as PowerSlave, a retro shooter from the 90s has been revived with the power of open source.
A coder going by the tag of sirlemonhead, released PCExhumed which they did with EDuke32. They said it's a "reverse engineering of the version of the game that is considered the most complete - the 1996 retail release of Exhumed". The code to run it has also been pulled into NBlood, giving another easy way to run it. You can see a video of it in action below:
Direct Link
I have vague memories of this one, as I owned a Sega Saturn and it was one of the few games we had for it but it didn't really stick at the time for me as I was too busy playing Command & Conquer.
Sadly, the game isn't available to buy easily anywhere. Perhaps GOG.com can do their usual revival magic to get it on their store to give people an easy place to get the data files. It's just great to see another classic game not completely lost to history, as it can now live on future modern operating systems.
Hat tip to RTheren.
Thank you for this new PCExhumed solution.
HamishThere has been talk of a new EDuke32 release featuring all of the improvements Voidpoint implemented for Ion Fury as well as merging in projects like NBlood to basically make one super engine for Build games. Given the disappointing progress on Blood: Fresh Supply by Nightdive and the Megaton Edition of Duke Nukem 3D being taken down by Gearbox, this could very well become the very best way to play these games.
Oh yes please that would be awesome!
Secondly, it seems that in newer games you're mostly targeting enemies who would encompass the area of about two of the pixels of these older games. I don't have that kind of accuracy. This game doesn't even have sights! I can get behind that.
BotonoskiI assume this is based off the original PC versionI compiled the source, and played a bit. First level matches this PC gameplay video.
I would highly recommend adding the FLAC or OGG files, since the music makes the game a lot more fun to play.
Only thing I can't seem to get working is the intro movie (book.mov).
Any help?
FaalhaasFunny. I actually tried to run the old Powerslave EX last year, but failed.Powerslave EX is a reconstruction of a PS1 version. Powerslave PS1, DOS and Saturn are three different games with different levels, weapon and item system, and even engines. I wish PCExhumed got support for all three of them.
