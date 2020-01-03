We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal, Flattr, Liberapay or Buy us a Coffee. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.

Exhumed/PowerSlave can now be played easily with a cross-platform game engine

Posted by , | Views: 3,864

Exhumed, also known as PowerSlave, a retro shooter from the 90s has been revived with the power of open source.

A coder going by the tag of sirlemonhead, released PCExhumed which they did with EDuke32. They said it's a "reverse engineering of the version of the game that is considered the most complete - the 1996 retail release of Exhumed". The code to run it has also been pulled into NBlood, giving another easy way to run it. You can see a video of it in action below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

I have vague memories of this one, as I owned a Sega Saturn and it was one of the few games we had for it but it didn't really stick at the time for me as I was too busy playing Command & Conquer.

Sadly, the game isn't available to buy easily anywhere. Perhaps GOG.com can do their usual revival magic to get it on their store to give people an easy place to get the data files. It's just great to see another classic game not completely lost to history, as it can now live on future modern operating systems.

Hat tip to RTheren.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
6 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
12 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

TimeFreeze 3 January 2020 at 4:28 pm UTC
View PC info
Thank god its not possible to buy it. My wallet already screamed in pain for a moment since it still remembers the GOG Winter Sale
psymin 3 January 2020 at 4:52 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Looks fun
Faalhaas 3 January 2020 at 5:36 pm UTC
View PC info
Funny. I actually tried to run the old Powerslave EX last year, but failed.
Thank you for this new PCExhumed solution.
Hamish 3 January 2020 at 5:45 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Editor
There has been talk of a new EDuke32 release featuring all of the improvements Voidpoint implemented for Ion Fury as well as merging in projects like NBlood to basically make one super engine for Build games. Given the disappointing progress on Blood: Fresh Supply by Nightdive and the Megaton Edition of Duke Nukem 3D being taken down by Gearbox, this could very well become the very best way to play these games.
TimeFreeze 3 January 2020 at 5:59 pm UTC
View PC info
HamishThere has been talk of a new EDuke32 release featuring all of the improvements Voidpoint implemented for Ion Fury as well as merging in projects like NBlood to basically make one super engine for Build games. Given the disappointing progress on Blood: Fresh Supply by Nightdive and the Megaton Edition of Duke Nukem 3D being taken down by Gearbox, this could very well become the very best way to play these games.


Oh yes please that would be awesome!
Maath 3 January 2020 at 6:06 pm UTC
View PC info
I like these older FPS games more than the latest ones for two reasons. One, it seems newer games are more focused on multiplayer, which I would never survive, and the single player campaign, if any, isn't long, optimized, or worth the full price.

Secondly, it seems that in newer games you're mostly targeting enemies who would encompass the area of about two of the pixels of these older games. I don't have that kind of accuracy. This game doesn't even have sights! I can get behind that.
Braqoon 4 January 2020 at 12:42 am UTC
OMG I got a copy of it. Good times.
Botonoski 4 January 2020 at 12:50 am UTC
View PC info
I assume this is based off the original PC version which had completely different map design and level structure compared to the Saturn version, though I'm not really familiar enough with Powerslave to be entirely certain.
Faalhaas 4 January 2020 at 1:08 am UTC
View PC info
BotonoskiI assume this is based off the original PC version
I compiled the source, and played a bit. First level matches this PC gameplay video.

I would highly recommend adding the FLAC or OGG files, since the music makes the game a lot more fun to play.
Only thing I can't seem to get working is the intro movie (book.mov).

Any help?
ageres 4 January 2020 at 2:12 am UTC
View PC info
FaalhaasFunny. I actually tried to run the old Powerslave EX last year, but failed.
Thank you for this new PCExhumed solution.
Powerslave EX is a reconstruction of a PS1 version. Powerslave PS1, DOS and Saturn are three different games with different levels, weapon and item system, and even engines. I wish PCExhumed got support for all three of them.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Silent Hill, ps1, Beetle PSX, Pleb
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc