Exhumed/PowerSlave can now be played easily with a cross-platform game engine

Exhumed, also known as PowerSlave, a retro shooter from the 90s has been revived with the power of open source.

A coder going by the tag of sirlemonhead, released PCExhumed which they did with EDuke32. They said it's a "reverse engineering of the version of the game that is considered the most complete - the 1996 retail release of Exhumed". The code to run it has also been pulled into NBlood, giving another easy way to run it. You can see a video of it in action below:

I have vague memories of this one, as I owned a Sega Saturn and it was one of the few games we had for it but it didn't really stick at the time for me as I was too busy playing Command & Conquer.

Sadly, the game isn't available to buy easily anywhere. Perhaps GOG.com can do their usual revival magic to get it on their store to give people an easy place to get the data files. It's just great to see another classic game not completely lost to history, as it can now live on future modern operating systems.

Hat tip to RTheren.