Extreme 3D space shooter 'Space Mercs' that's developed on Linux is sounding impressive

Space Mercs from Bearded Giant Games (the one with the Linux First Initiative) has some fresh footage out to show off a bunch of new features.

Space Mercs is an extreme arcade space combat game where the amount of projectiles and lasers on-screen is only toppled by the amount of stars in the universe! Will you be able to complete all the mercenary missions and become the best pilot in the Galaxy?

Speaking with the developer today, they told me they took on a load of feedback from the initial public demo to include things like: an actual targetting system, an overhaul to damage feedback, a damage direction indicator, a new ship, a cockpit view has been added with radar tracking in cockpit view too, objectives, you can see bullets coming your way, improved gamepad support and so on. Sounds like it's shaping up to be an impressive arcade shooter!

The developer sent over a new trailer today to show off some of the new stuff:

That's not all, they're focusing on optimizing it for low-end devices too, with their development notebook (Intel HD Graphics 4000) able to run it at around 60FPS which is impressive.

We also have some fancy new screenshots to show off, which the developer sent over (click to enlarge):





You can wishlist and follow it on Steam, it will also be on itch.io but no proper game page for it up there yet and the old demo is being taken down as it doesn't represent the current state. It's currently scheduled to release on July 31st.