Faerie Solitaire Remastered arrives on Linux, free on itch.io

Posted by , | Views: 2,683

Developer Subsoap just recently updated their 2017 title Faerie Solitaire Remastered and they've now given it a Linux version.

Curiously, like they did with Faerie Solitaire Harvest the Linux version is entirely free to grab from itch.io to "support the Linux Gaming community"—nice! You can choose to donate if you wish as well. Otherwise, there's also the Steam version which also now has Linux support.

More info:

Have magical fun in the addicting Card game, Faerie Solitaire! Find and raise a Faerie pet and repopulate the magical land of Avalon using the resources found by clearing each level.

Earn enough gold to purchase unique powerups and specialized upgrades, making each stage a breeze. Chain together combos to fill up your energy meter and save the Faeries!

With 8 worlds, 40 levels, over 400 hands to play through, loads of upgrades to buy, and one exciting adventure, Faerie Solitaire will have you hooked for months, giving you the very best value over any other game available today.

If you know someone who loves casual games, this could be exactly what they're after to play through on these cold Winter nights. Great to see high quality casual games get Linux support so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Grab it from itch.io or Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
Tiedemann 20 December 2019 at 9:12 pm UTC
Jeez this thing is addictive! It feels like playing bejeweled, just one more level...
