FOSS app 'GOverlay' for managing Linux gaming overlays adds early support for vkBasalt

GOverlay is fast becoming an incredibly useful free and open source Linux gaming application, giving you an easier time working with the MangoHud overlay and now the start of vkBasalt support too.

While MangoHud gives you options to see FPS, frame timings, GPU VRAM use and a lot more—vkBasalt is a Vulkan layer that allows you to add special graphical effects into your games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and more including support for a bunch of Reshade Fx shaders.

Recently GOverlay had a new release with 0.3.0 adding in some vkBasalt configuration. In addition it has a revamped interface to allow for more projects to be supported, a global enable option is in for vkBasalt and there's another fix for "$HOME variable implementation".

Check out GOverlay on GitHub. It also depends on you having MangoHud and vkBasalt installed as well of course, since it's only a graphical front-end for users. Also do keep in mind it's still in early development but progress has been impressive, anything like this that makes things easier for users (or just giving the impression it's easier) is awesome.