FOSS app 'GOverlay' for managing Linux gaming overlays adds early support for vkBasalt

GOverlay is fast becoming an incredibly useful free and open source Linux gaming application, giving you an easier time working with the MangoHud overlay and now the start of vkBasalt support too.
While MangoHud gives you options to see FPS, frame timings, GPU VRAM use and a lot more—vkBasalt is a Vulkan layer that allows you to add special graphical effects into your games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and more including support for a bunch of Reshade Fx shaders.
Recently GOverlay had a new release with 0.3.0 adding in some vkBasalt configuration. In addition it has a revamped interface to allow for more projects to be supported, a global enable option is in for vkBasalt and there's another fix for "$HOME variable implementation".
Check out GOverlay on GitHub. It also depends on you having MangoHud and vkBasalt installed as well of course, since it's only a graphical front-end for users. Also do keep in mind it's still in early development but progress has been impressive, anything like this that makes things easier for users (or just giving the impression it's easier) is awesome.
TermyGOverlay is pretty cool - having lazarus as a makedep is not so cool though...1.2GB for a Toolkit is a bit much (and then people complain about 9MB for KDE Framework ^^)
And it depends from Gtk2, I tried to get rid of that! But I admit, the concept of this app is nice.
TermyGOverlay is pretty cool - having lazarus as a makedep is not so cool though...1.2GB for a Toolkit is a bit much (and then people complain about 9MB for KDE Framework ^^)Lazarus is just a makedep on Arch/derived.
It means is only needed to build it, it is by no means a toolkit, so you can get rid of it once built or wait for the package to be shipped by the official community repository.
That said i even doubt the PKGBUILD is right requiring the whole Lazarus ide as a dep.
Probably fpc would be enough.
raneonAnd it depends from Gtk2, I tried to get rid of that! But I admit, the concept of this app is nice.Also,
Quote...As far as i know Lazarus/fpc is not dependant from a specific toolkit, so i think it can be built with qt5 instead of gtk2.
koko@slimer# pacman -Ss lazarus
community/fpc-src 3.0.4-2
Sources for the FreePascal compiler (required by the Lazarus IDE)
community/lazarus 2.0.6-1
Delphi-like IDE for FreePascal common files
community/lazarus-gtk2 2.0.6-1
Delphi-like IDE for FreePascal gtk2 version
community/lazarus-qt5 2.0.6-1
Delphi-like IDE for FreePascal qt5 version
community/qt5pas 2.6.r61322-1
Free Pascal Qt5 binding library updated by lazarus IDE
TermyGOverlay is pretty cool - having lazarus as a makedep is not so cool though...1.2GB for a Toolkit is a bit much (and then people complain about 9MB for KDE Framework ^^)Try CUDA. 4.1GB on Arch. It's the biggest package in my cache by a factor of 8.
I used to run an entire multitasking desktop in 32MB, with a web browser and email client, from a 60MB HD. Easily.
raneonAnd it depends from Gtk2, I tried to get rid of that!I'm trying to cling on to it for as long as possible.
Saddly it depends of LCL librarys of lazarus enviroment. I don't like it either... A good solution is to use the Chaotic-AUR, it provides compiled versions of several FOSS, including goverlay, so you only have to download 6MB.
The first alpha of goverlay was qt5 based, the theming become a little strange on some distros, so i switched back to gtk2. But i can make a new qt5 version to make a broader testing.
i have nvidia
McMarius11how can i global enable FXAA through this app, for me its all gray.
i have nvidia
It's not available yet. I just started to draw the interface but let it disabled.
benjamimgoisHey guys, thanks for the responses.
Saddly it depends of LCL librarys of lazarus enviroment. I don't like it either... A good solution is to use the Chaotic-AUR, it provides compiled versions of several FOSS, including goverlay, so you only have to download 6MB.
The first alpha of goverlay was qt5 based, the theming become a little strange on some distros, so i switched back to gtk2. But i can make a new qt5 version to make a broader testing.
I use the chaotic-aur already, so I will try it out. I would welcome a qt5 version but it is finally the choice of the developer :-)
benjamimgoisHey guys, thanks for the responses.Good to know, i'll take a look at it, thanks!
As a KDE-User i'd love to see a qt5 version, too ^^
And thanks for your efforts, keep up the nice work
