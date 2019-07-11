FOSS game engine "OpenRCT2" for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fresh release out

Ready to build some fantastic rides again? FOSS game engine OpenRCT2 has a brand new release available for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 on Linux.

Release v0.2.3 code-named "Tim the Enchanter" went live yesterday and it's not just a bug-fix release adding in a bunch of new features.

Feature highlight from v0.2.3:

Rides can now be simulated with ghost trains during construction.

Option for making giant screenshots have a transparent background.

Find local servers automatically when fetching servers.

Allow assigning a keyboard shortcut for the scenery picker.

Add the Hungarian Forint (HUF) to the list of available currencies.

Multi-threaded rendering.

Guest debugging tab.

Banner and sign texts are now shown in tooltips.

New multiplayer toolbar icon showing network status with reconnect option.

Improved tile element flag manipulation in Tile Inspector.

Allow setting ride price from console.

Add missing Czech letters to sprite font, use sprite font for Czech.

Change map toolbar icon with current viewport rotation.

Additionally plenty of bug fixes did make it into this release including multiple OpenGL rendering fixes, improved networking for multiplayer and so on.

Another fantastic FOSS game engine keeping a classic and much loved game alive, incredible work from the developers on this one. Really great to see more of this!

You do need the original game files to play with OpenRCT2, you can grab a copy from Humble Store, GOG or Steam. There's also a cross-platform launcher that you could use to keep OpenRCT2 up to date.