We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

FOSS game engine "OpenRCT2" for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fresh release out

Posted by , | Views: 2,758

Ready to build some fantastic rides again? FOSS game engine OpenRCT2 has a brand new release available for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 on Linux.

Release v0.2.3 code-named "Tim the Enchanter" went live yesterday and it's not just a bug-fix release adding in a bunch of new features.

Feature highlight from v0.2.3:

  • Rides can now be simulated with ghost trains during construction.
  • Option for making giant screenshots have a transparent background.
  • Find local servers automatically when fetching servers.
  • Allow assigning a keyboard shortcut for the scenery picker.
  • Add the Hungarian Forint (HUF) to the list of available currencies.
  • Multi-threaded rendering.
  • Guest debugging tab.
  • Banner and sign texts are now shown in tooltips.
  • New multiplayer toolbar icon showing network status with reconnect option.
  • Improved tile element flag manipulation in Tile Inspector.
  • Allow setting ride price from console.
  • Add missing Czech letters to sprite font, use sprite font for Czech.
  • Change map toolbar icon with current viewport rotation.

Additionally plenty of bug fixes did make it into this release including multiple OpenGL rendering fixes, improved networking for multiplayer and so on.

Another fantastic FOSS game engine keeping a classic and much loved game alive, incredible work from the developers on this one. Really great to see more of this!

You do need the original game files to play with OpenRCT2, you can grab a copy from Humble Store, GOG or Steam. There's also a cross-platform launcher that you could use to keep OpenRCT2 up to date.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
9 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
2 comments

doomiebaby 11 July 2019 at 8:59 am UTC
View PC info
this project is amazing. so much heart and work put into it, i don't think the game could be done more justice. even the added features are very fitting. incredible is a good word. i've yet to try the multiplayer though
Phlebiac 11 July 2019 at 11:58 pm UTC
View PC info
Looks like I have the original game on Steam, which made me think about a cool project: a Steam compatibility tool that would auto-download the latest open source engine and launch the game with that.

It would be similar to dreamer's steam-dos project:
https://github.com/dreamer/steam-dos

But rather than launching DOSBox, it would have to support specific games/engines.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • StratEDGY: „Godhood“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc