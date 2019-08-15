FOSS local multiplayer game Superstarfighter sees a great new release

Superstarfighter is a FOSS local multiplayer game made with Godot Engine that continues to impress me and the latest update is out now with more great features.

v0.5.0 released around a week ago adds in a new additional variant to the game modes, to add a snake-like feel where instead of launching bombs at your enemies, you need to get them to fly into your tail to take them out. It's a pretty fun mix-up actually!

The background grid has also seem some updates, to act a little like Geometry Wars. So for example when a bomb blows up, the background gets warped and it actually looks pretty sweet. It's simple but a nice polishing touch to make the game look a little more impressive overall.

If there's one major complaint I have about Superstarfighter right now, it's that it dumps you right into the player picker. It needs a proper main menu, so you can set things up how you want first. Being able to pick what game modes you get and in what order would be nice. I hope they get around to improving that eventually.

Other than the menu issue, it's already a very fun game. I love the Hive game mode where you need to cover the most tiles in your colour:

The game is also now available in French, Italian and Basque in addition to English.

See more on the official site and download from itch.io. I can recommend using itch's open source client, to help keep all your games up to date. You can also find the source on GitHub under the MIT license.