FOSS painting program Krita now has the Linux version on Steam

Okay, not exactly gaming news but good to see anyway. Krita, the high quality FOSS painting program now has a Linux version available on Steam.

They made a bit of a splash about releasing the Linux version on Steam too, in their announcement they mentioned how they're proud of it being "free, open source and community-driven software" with the Steam release meant as another direct way to support the development since it requires a purchase. Note : The Krita team did send GamingOnLinux a copy.

I think this part of the announcement was my favourite bit:

Linux is part of our roots, and we're passionate about Linux as a platform for everybody--from professionals, to students, to everyday people. Whether you're a programmer, a musician, a gamer, or an artist, Linux belongs to all of us. We love Linux, and we're happy to support Linux as a first-class platform on Steam.

As for the application itself, it really is good. There's times I'm actually amazed at how far Linux and open source software has come in the last few years. I can right now plug in our Wacom drawing tablet (Wacom K100981 Intuos S), Linux will instantly pick it up. If you have more than one monitor, there's a really small bit of configuration you need to do to lock the Wacom tablet to one monitor, otherwise the drawing area is spread across them all by default making it tricky but even that was really easy to do.

Then I can begin drawing an absolute masterpiece in Krita right away:

Don't give up my day job—right?

Great to see this happen on Steam, even if it's available elsewhere it's nice to have more ways to support developers doing such fantastic tools like this that support Linux. It's all about familiarity too, if a long-time Windows user always grabs it from Steam and they want to try Linux, having things like this right where they're used to can really help.

Find it on Steam or from the official site.