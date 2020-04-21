FOSS Ultima 7 game engine 'Exult' has a new big stable update after 16 years

Ultima 7, what a classic. Released originally back in 1992 it continues to live on thanks to open source. Exult is a FOSS game engine for it and it finally has a fresh release.

16 years in the making! The last stable update for Exult was back in 2004. The release actually marked the 28th anniversary of Ultima VII - The Black Gate too, so they picked the timing for it nicely. Like with a lot of open source projects, it took time due to real life and some developers moving on to other things.

A massive update too, some of the highlights include:

Better pathfinding when the party boards a barge

Fixed most inexplicable crashes

Separate settings for fullscreen and windowed mode possible

SDL 2 for modern system support

NxBR and HQ3x/HQ4x scalers

Some more combat options to make charmed combat more difficult

Serpent Isle Beta version works

Schedules got a work-over and are more closer to the original but not yet perfect

Shortcut bar with important shortcuts right on top of the screen

Tons of bug fixes

See more on the Exult site and GitHub. It's licensed under the GPL.

It needs a copy of the data for Ultima 7, which you can get easily from GOG.com.