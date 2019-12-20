We're live now on Twitch!
Free and open source arena FPS 'Red Eclipse 2' is now out on Steam

The fast-paced arena styled first-person shooter Red Eclipse 2 has now officially released on Steam so anyone can jump in, as it's free and open source.

After no official update since 2017, two years later a huge revamp of this classic shooter is alive. While it is on Steam now, it's not Steam-exclusive as you can still get it from the official site so that's good. This isn't them just sticking a 2 on the end with a few little changes. Red Eclipse 2 is a massive overhaul including a new and updated rendering engine (Tesseract), a new UI, streamlined gameplay and plenty of tweaks.


Click to enlarge screenshots.

Feature Highlight:

  • A modern, completely free first person shooter. No fees, no microtransactions, no lootboxes.
  • Fast paced, modern first person shooter action with seven unique main weapons.
  • Built on the permissively licensed, open source Tesseract engine.
  • Available for Windows, GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS.
  • Parkour, impulse boosts, dashing, and other tricks.
  • A huge amount of mutators and game altering variables.
  • Create maps with other players in realtime co-op edit.

Great to see it out, it's a huge amount of fun. Hopefully now that it's on Steam, it might gain a bigger player-base and perhaps even pull in a few extra developers to tinker with the code and improve it for everyone, the extra exposure could help there too.

You can find it on Steam and the official site.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
3 comments

BielFPs 20 December 2019 at 3:20 pm UTC
I wish FOSS games were more popular, I remember playing assault cube with my friends in the college using the portable version


Would be good if it was viable to port this one to Vulkan, as the game could gain some "relevancy", and in my perfect world, projects like this one would be used as a playground to test new Vulkan resources.
Gobo 21 December 2019 at 3:55 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Available for Windows, GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS.


Liam on Twitter a few days ago

PS: Please don't block me
Liam Dawe 21 December 2019 at 3:59 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Gobo
  • Available for Windows, GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS.


Liam on Twitter a few days ago

PS: Please don't block me
I'm sure you know exactly what I meant, as do most people. No major store supports BSD, that was point by my tweet.
