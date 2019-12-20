Free and open source arena FPS 'Red Eclipse 2' is now out on Steam

The fast-paced arena styled first-person shooter Red Eclipse 2 has now officially released on Steam so anyone can jump in, as it's free and open source.

After no official update since 2017, two years later a huge revamp of this classic shooter is alive. While it is on Steam now, it's not Steam-exclusive as you can still get it from the official site so that's good. This isn't them just sticking a 2 on the end with a few little changes. Red Eclipse 2 is a massive overhaul including a new and updated rendering engine (Tesseract), a new UI, streamlined gameplay and plenty of tweaks.



Feature Highlight:

A modern, completely free first person shooter. No fees, no microtransactions, no lootboxes.

Fast paced, modern first person shooter action with seven unique main weapons.

Built on the permissively licensed, open source Tesseract engine.

Available for Windows, GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS.

Parkour, impulse boosts, dashing, and other tricks.

A huge amount of mutators and game altering variables.

Create maps with other players in realtime co-op edit.

Great to see it out, it's a huge amount of fun. Hopefully now that it's on Steam, it might gain a bigger player-base and perhaps even pull in a few extra developers to tinker with the code and improve it for everyone, the extra exposure could help there too.

You can find it on Steam and the official site.