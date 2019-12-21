Free and open source racer 'SuperTuxKart' has a new test release out, online play improvements

We're live now on Twitch!
SuperTuxKart continues getting even better. The 1.0 release back in April was huge, with SuperTuxKart 1.1 getting a first Release Candidate now to improve on the previous new features like online play.

Getting online play into a better state has been an "important area of focus in the new version", with the team adding in things like "IPv6 client and server support, improved synchronization (especially for collisions), expanded support for AIs, management features for server owners, and increased support for addons, along many more minor fixes and quality-of-life features" which all sounds pretty fantastic.

A new arena for the battle mode was added, Pumpkin Park (image below), previously only given out as part of a supporter gift package:

The UI also went through some updates. A lot of the focus there was on scaling to higher resolutions like 4K. You can also now adjust the font-size to your liking, something every game should allow. Emoji has invaded SuperTuxKart now too when chatting, the Emoji support has also enabled the developers to add country flags for players in the online mode.

Plenty of other quality of life updates to this FOSS racer like full support for unicode file paths, prevention of "this program is not responding" messages, fixes for rare crashes, battle spawn points are now random and so on.

Something they also wish to do is change their licensing, to have a dual GPL/MPL license. They said it's to "give the project more freedom to deal with some software repositories like Steam, while sticking to free software.". Amazing to see progress on it pick up again like this. See their blog post update here, download the 1.1 RC here.

Perkeleen_Vittupää 21 December 2019 at 1:58 pm UTC
I wonder what happened to the plans having it on Steam?
Liam Dawe 21 December 2019 at 2:03 pm UTC
Perkeleen_VittupääI wonder what happened to the plans having it on Steam?
You might want to read the article, it's quoted near the bottom ;)
MayeulC 21 December 2019 at 7:20 pm UTC
Hmm, I wonder if there couldn't be a second (MIT or similar) executable communicating with GPL code trough an IPC mechanism, as this would allow more GPL games to be published on Steam. It would be a shame to see multiple projects abandoning the GPL because of this
Desum 21 December 2019 at 9:54 pm UTC
The GPL is going into an even harder decline anyway without a certain someone around to boost for it. Accept the inevitable as far as that goes.
torham 22 December 2019 at 2:27 am UTC
Great news about a great game. Very excited to try out the new AI carts in LAN multiplayer!

Steam is antithetical to the STK community ideals, wish they would forget about them and stick to the GPL. Future does look grim for the GPL and Free Software.
tuxintuxedo 22 December 2019 at 10:10 am UTC
I wonder how the people of Battle for Wesnoth solved this. They are on Steam for a while now.
Hope SuperTuxKart will eventually get the attention it deserves from a much larger community.
berarma 22 December 2019 at 7:02 pm UTC
How is the GPL a problem as long as they put a link to the source code in the game? I don't understand.
mirv 22 December 2019 at 9:31 pm UTC
berarmaHow is the GPL a problem as long as they put a link to the source code in the game? I don't understand.


Purely at a guess, it might be because source code isn't enough for GPL. The idea is to be able to rebuild the entire binary freely, which means statically linked libraries must also be GPL'd.
Maybe that's the issue.
MayeulC 22 December 2019 at 11:54 pm UTC
Now that I think about it, it technically shouldn't be a problem at all, as the linking only happens on the user's computer.
The Steam libraries are technically not necessary for the game to work, I guess that one could interpret the GPL in this way.

Moreover, who is going to sue them? The only one that could are STK devs anyway.

GPL is needed more than ever these days. Please stick to it!
