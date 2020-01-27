We're live now on Twitch!
Get ready to live a Life of Crime with Kingpin: Reloaded announced by 3D Realms - will be coming to Linux

Posted by , | Views: 5,080

Kingpin: Life of Crime is being remastered with 3D Realms recently announced Kingpin: Reloaded bringing new life to the Quake II engine classic.

Originally created by Xatrix Entertainment and published by Interplay Entertainment back in 1999, it's being given a fresh look by Slipgate Ironworks with 3D Realms publishing who will be enhancing it with a new quest system, Ultrawide and 4k Support, classic and enhanced modes, controller support, a no violence mode (but all the profanity stays), multiplayer and more.

It was announced earlier this month, with a release due this year but we've only today got confirmation for Linux. I managed to speak to a rep from 3D Realms, who didn't beat around the bush in giving me an answer with "In regards to your question, the answer is YES! Kingpin will be on Linux as well.".

Check out the reveal trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Truthfully, I never played the original. I had heard of it but I was only about 10 at the time, this was back in 1999 so I was probably busy playing Total Annihilation as one of the few full games I actually owned then on PC (I had a ton of Amiga stuff though…). So for me, remasters like this are really great to see.

There's already a Steam page up which you can follow it on.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Xpander 27 January 2020 at 10:54 am UTC
Ohh my. Great news!

I played this a lot, it was super hard game... Can't wait to give it another go with the remaster


TheSHEEEP 27 January 2020 at 2:17 pm UTC
Ohh, I loved this back then.

Nowadays, the constantly wobbling faces are a tad bit too hilarious to take it serious, but I guess a remaster would fix that ;)
Grimfist 27 January 2020 at 2:23 pm UTC
This game was so cool, but sadly hasn't aged very well. And Linux native, so yeah count me in
Cyril 27 January 2020 at 2:42 pm UTC
It seems the original game was great, I didn't play it but I might try this remaster!
Hope for a GOG/Linux release too.
Dodger 27 January 2020 at 4:58 pm UTC
Very nice. They already sold another copy.
Whitewolfe80 27 January 2020 at 6:11 pm UTC
I have og one on gog couldnt get into it hopefully the remaster will explain whats happening and not just start in ally with a pipe in my hand.
TimeFreeze 27 January 2020 at 8:10 pm UTC
I really hope it will get an GOG release as well.
Nocifer 27 January 2020 at 9:26 pm UTC
Oh f****n yeah. This is one of those great games that defined one of the best eras of PC gaming, along with the likes of Thief, System Shock, Half Life, et al.

...but damn, now I feel old
Hamish 28 January 2020 at 3:47 am UTC
Interestingly enough the original had an unofficial Linux port released back in the day by one of the developers Ryan Feltrin using SVGALib so it did not even require X11 to function. Like with Neverwinter Nights it is always nice when that tradition gets continued with official support being offered by the remastered edition.

https://icculus.org/~ravage/kingpin/
https://www.bluesnews.com/cgi-bin/finger.pl?id=254&time=19990716050110


