Get ready to live a Life of Crime with Kingpin: Reloaded announced by 3D Realms - will be coming to Linux

Kingpin: Life of Crime is being remastered with 3D Realms recently announced Kingpin: Reloaded bringing new life to the Quake II engine classic.

Originally created by Xatrix Entertainment and published by Interplay Entertainment back in 1999, it's being given a fresh look by Slipgate Ironworks with 3D Realms publishing who will be enhancing it with a new quest system, Ultrawide and 4k Support, classic and enhanced modes, controller support, a no violence mode (but all the profanity stays), multiplayer and more.

It was announced earlier this month, with a release due this year but we've only today got confirmation for Linux. I managed to speak to a rep from 3D Realms, who didn't beat around the bush in giving me an answer with "In regards to your question, the answer is YES! Kingpin will be on Linux as well.".

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Truthfully, I never played the original. I had heard of it but I was only about 10 at the time, this was back in 1999 so I was probably busy playing Total Annihilation as one of the few full games I actually owned then on PC (I had a ton of Amiga stuff though…). So for me, remasters like this are really great to see.

There's already a Steam page up which you can follow it on.