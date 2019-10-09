We're live now on Twitch!
GGPO, a rollback networking SDK for peer-to-peer games has gone open source

Oh how I do love to see more projects go open source! GGPO, a rollback networking SDK for peer-to-peer games that's designed to help hide network latency in fast-paced games that requires precise inputs is now on GitHub.

Created originally by Tony Cannon, one of the founders of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), GPPO is a well-known middleware in the fighting game scene. It's used in a number of games including Skullgirls, Brawlhalla, Fantasy Strike, Dragon Ball: Zenkai Battle, Killer Instinct and the list goes on. Cannon announced the change in licensing on Twitter earlier today.

Traditional techniques account for network transmission time by adding delay to a players input, resulting in a sluggish, laggy game-feel.  Rollback networking uses input prediction and speculative execution to send player inputs to the game immediately, providing the illusion of a zero-latency network.  Using rollback, the same timings, reactions visual and audio queues, and muscle memory your players build up playing offline translate directly online.  The GGPO networking SDK is designed to make incorporating rollback networking into new and existing games as easy as possible.

Since it's now under the MIT license, any game developer can now make use of it for their games with it being free for commercial and non-commercial use. Hopefully now other contributors can also sort out anything needed for the Linux side of it including documentation, examples and whatever else.

See the official site here, GitHub here.

Hat tip to Andrew.

6 comments

Pikolo 9 October 2019 at 1:41 pm UTC
I think Rocket League is using something similar. Unlearning to account for lag is... more challenging than one would expect, especially because if the lag gets too bad it results in undefined behaviour.

All in all, rollback networking gets a big no thanks from me for now.
STiAT 9 October 2019 at 7:16 pm UTC
View PC info
Interesting. Wondering why the step was taken.

Not that I am particularly hyped with rollback networking, but it's one way to tackle the issue.

It's good we have a solution to this in the open source world with MIT licensing now. Can't hurt right?
ElectricPrism 10 October 2019 at 5:21 am UTC
View PC info
Cool, I hope to see it get checked out by game devs and included and improved.
Shugyousha 10 October 2019 at 6:59 am UTC
View PC info
For fighting games, this is a godsend. Fighting games rely on millisecond timing (1-frame links are a thing and fighting games usually run at 60 FPS so the time window to hit for one frame is 16.666 ms). If you are playing a game that relies on delay-based netcode against someone, you may have 2-8 frames of delay which can throw off all the timings for the combos you trained.

Having the game roll back transparently in case of wrong predictions but not letting you experience any delay makes sure that you can actually make use of all the timings that you trained before. Of course, some times the connection is bad which makes the prediction more likely to be wrong resulting in more roll back. I would argue that is still preferable to playing a game where everything is delayed. This trade-off also depends on the implementation of the roll-back netcode of course. As far as I know, GGPO is the highest regarded implementation so Tony open sourcing this is amazing to see.

Now I just have to start with the Japanese translation of the library documentation...


Last edited by Shugyousha at 10 October 2019 at 7:00 am UTC
chr 10 October 2019 at 9:13 am UTC
View PC info
ShugyoushaHaving the game roll back transparently in case of wrong predictions but not letting you experience any delay...

I found a 60 minute GDC talk about rollback networking, but that might take a long time to getting around to. Would you mind trying to explain how does the transparency work for rollback networking? Thanks.
cprn 11 October 2019 at 7:25 am UTC
View PC info
This is huge!
