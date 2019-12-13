GNOME 3.36 and Fedora 32 to get better GPU switching with NVIDIA support

Developer Bastien Nocera has written a blog post talking about improvements coming to GNOME 3.36 and Fedora Linux, to help those of you switching between GPUs.

While the GNOME desktop has had the ability to launch items with a dedicated GPU for some time, it was quite limited. Thankfully, SwitcherooControl and the API used has been extended to improve it and add support for the NVIDIA proprietary driver.

This is all fantastic, since NVIDIA added PRIME support back in the 435.17 driver release this Summer. So this means relatively soon, once more distributions update GNOME and any other parts needed, GPU switching with GNOME is going to become even easier out of the box.

In the blog post, they said this about KDE support:

(As a side note, commenters asked me about the KDE support, and how it would integrate, and it turns out that KDE's code just checks for the presence of a file in /sys, which is only present when vga_switcheroo is used. So I would encourage KDE to adopt the switcheroo-control D-Bus API for this) Bastien Nocera

Hat tip to @flukejones.