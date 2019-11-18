We're live now on Twitch!
Google have now expanded the launch titles for Stadia up to 22

Launching tomorrow for people who picked up the Founder and Premier editions, Stadia was originally only going to launch with 12 titles. Now this has expanded to 22!

Announced by Google Vice President and GM, Phil Harrison, on Twitter with him then retweeting a list from Geoff Keighley to show the new titles. Now, it's actually quite a bit more impressive and it seems Stadia Pro gains an extra game too with both Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown.

So now, these are the titles the Stadia game streaming service will have at launch:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • GRID
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

That's not all though, Google have also confirmed these titles will also go live on Stadia before the end of 2019:

  • Borderlands 3
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Whenever Google send out our code to access it, we will be doing plenty of regular testing in addition to covering Steam, GOG, Humble, itch.io and everything else we already do here at GamingOnLinux.

Hopefully Google will be sending out access codes right away, as our order tracking states our Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra won't arrive until November 27. It will be a real shame if they delay codes until then for us.

Botonoski 18 November 2019 at 12:55 pm UTC
Really seems like they're rushing this out the door as quickly as possible when they're adding to their launch roster so soon before release. Really ought to make sure things are set in stone before you announce them in my opinion.


drlamb 18 November 2019 at 1:02 pm UTC
Google stated they're only announcing games that have been 100% cleared for release by the developers. These additional 10 games weren't ready during the initial announcement, hence a second one.

This really isn't that surprising. Stadia is presented as a rolling platform with updates trickling out over time as they're ready.

Google stated they're only announcing games that have been 100% cleared for release by the developers. These additional 10 games weren't ready during the initial announcement, hence a second one.


This really isn't that surprising. Stadia is presented as a rolling platform with updates trickling out over time as they're ready.
Jarno 18 November 2019 at 1:03 pm UTC
Shoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?
Liam Dawe 18 November 2019 at 1:06 pm UTC
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?
Honestly, the way it's been going it mainly feels like EGS exclusives are literally just taking away from Steam given how they release elsewhere.
Eike 18 November 2019 at 1:06 pm UTC
Guess someone had some money in his hands...

Guess someone had some money in his hands...
Jarno 18 November 2019 at 1:26 pm UTC
View PC info
Liam Dawe
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?
Honestly, the way it's been going it mainly feels like EGS exclusives are literally just taking away from Steam given how they release elsewhere.
Exactly, it's more like school bully simulator than exclusive deal.
I wonder what could be written in their contract.
poiuz 18 November 2019 at 1:30 pm UTC
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?
I don't think EGS exclusivity applies since Stadia isn't a PC shop but it's own platform.
SirLootALot 18 November 2019 at 2:46 pm UTC
So we got the bethesda games, that use Vulkan anyway, RDR2 and ferals Linux ports of the TR series to use Vulkan, right?
I was hoping for more Vulkan adoption outside of Stadia but we'll have to wait how this develops in the future.
Liam Dawe 18 November 2019 at 2:58 pm UTC
Feral confirmed on Twitter they didn't do the Stadia ports. Can't find where they said it in reply to someone now though, but I saw it.
I was hoping for more Vulkan adoption outside of Stadia but we'll have to wait how this develops in the future.
Feral confirmed on Twitter they didn't do the Stadia ports. Can't find where they said it in reply to someone now though, but I saw it.
Eike 18 November 2019 at 3:16 pm UTC
Liam Dawe
SirLootALotSo we got the bethesda games, that use Vulkan anyway, RDR2 and ferals Linux ports of the TR series to use Vulkan, right?
I was hoping for more Vulkan adoption outside of Stadia but we'll have to wait how this develops in the future.
Feral confirmed on Twitter they didn't do the Stadia ports. Can't find where they said it in reply to someone now though, but I saw it.

My favourite website has it in the comments:

https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/shadow-of-the-tomb-raider-definitive-edition-arrives-on-linux-on-november-5th.15217/comment_id=166987
