Google have now expanded the launch titles for Stadia up to 22

Launching tomorrow for people who picked up the Founder and Premier editions, Stadia was originally only going to launch with 12 titles. Now this has expanded to 22!

Announced by Google Vice President and GM, Phil Harrison, on Twitter with him then retweeting a list from Geoff Keighley to show the new titles. Now, it's actually quite a bit more impressive and it seems Stadia Pro gains an extra game too with both Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown.

So now, these are the titles the Stadia game streaming service will have at launch:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

GRID

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

That's not all though, Google have also confirmed these titles will also go live on Stadia before the end of 2019:

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Whenever Google send out our code to access it, we will be doing plenty of regular testing in addition to covering Steam, GOG, Humble, itch.io and everything else we already do here at GamingOnLinux.

Hopefully Google will be sending out access codes right away, as our order tracking states our Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra won't arrive until November 27. It will be a real shame if they delay codes until then for us.