Google have now expanded the launch titles for Stadia up to 22

Launching tomorrow for people who picked up the Founder and Premier editions, Stadia was originally only going to launch with 12 titles. Now this has expanded to 22!
Announced by Google Vice President and GM, Phil Harrison, on Twitter with him then retweeting a list from Geoff Keighley to show the new titles. Now, it's actually quite a bit more impressive and it seems Stadia Pro gains an extra game too with both Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown.
So now, these are the titles the Stadia game streaming service will have at launch:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- GRID
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
That's not all though, Google have also confirmed these titles will also go live on Stadia before the end of 2019:
- Borderlands 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Whenever Google send out our code to access it, we will be doing plenty of regular testing in addition to covering Steam, GOG, Humble, itch.io and everything else we already do here at GamingOnLinux.
Hopefully Google will be sending out access codes right away, as our order tracking states our Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra won't arrive until November 27. It will be a real shame if they delay codes until then for us.
BotonoskiReally seems like they're rushing this out the door as quickly as possible when they're adding to their launch roster so soon before release. Really ought to make sure things are set in stone before you announce them in my opinion.
Google stated they're only announcing games that have been 100% cleared for release by the developers. These additional 10 games weren't ready during the initial announcement, hence a second one.
This really isn't that surprising. Stadia is presented as a rolling platform with updates trickling out over time as they're ready.
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?Honestly, the way it's been going it mainly feels like EGS exclusives are literally just taking away from Steam given how they release elsewhere.
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?
Guess someone had some money in his hands...
I wonder what could be written in their contract.
JarnoShoulnd't Metro Exodus be EGS exclusive?I don't think EGS exclusivity applies since Stadia isn't a PC shop but it's own platform.
I was hoping for more Vulkan adoption outside of Stadia but we'll have to wait how this develops in the future.
SirLootALotSo we got the bethesda games, that use Vulkan anyway, RDR2 and ferals Linux ports of the TR series to use Vulkan, right?Feral confirmed on Twitter they didn't do the Stadia ports. Can't find where they said it in reply to someone now though, but I saw it.
I was hoping for more Vulkan adoption outside of Stadia but we'll have to wait how this develops in the future.
My favourite website has it in the comments:
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/shadow-of-the-tomb-raider-definitive-edition-arrives-on-linux-on-november-5th.15217/comment_id=166987
