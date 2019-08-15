We're live now on Twitch!
Great looking retro-inspired FPS Ion Fury is out now with Linux support

Ion Fury (previously Ion Maiden) from Voidpoint and 3D Realms has been officially released, this retro inspired FPS looks fantastic and it comes with full Linux support.

While Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison earned her codename defusing bombs for the Global Defense Force, when evil transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel unleashes the members of his cybernetic cult onto the streets of Neo DC, she knows it’s time to start causing explosions instead of preventing them.

Feature Highlight:

  • The true successor to classic shooters such as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood.
  • Experience the original BUILD engine on steroids, pumped up and ready to rock again after 20 years!
  • Duck, jump, climb, swim, and blast your way through 7 exciting zones packed with multiple levels of mayhem!
  • A beautiful game world assembled from thousands of hand-crafted textures and sprites
  • An awe-inspiring arsenal of devastating weapons, including multiple ammo types and alternate fire modes. Tri-barreled revolvers, grenade launchers, and heat-seeking smart bombs are your best friends!
  • The classic '90s FPS action you love, meshed with modern inventions like locational damage and seamless level transitions
  • ZERO PROCEDURAL GENERATION. All levels are hand made and full of multiple paths, cool effects, and complex set pieces!
  • Thumping soundtrack comprised of true tracked module music, in authentic FastTracker 2 format
  • Easy access on to level editor and other development tools on day one, plus Steam Workshop support

A review with some actual proper thoughts may come later, as sadly the pre-release build did not include a Linux version.

I've given it a quick blast now that it's out and as expected, it does seem to run very nicely. Love the one-liners, "I spray, you pray!"—hah brings back some memories of ol' Duke that's for sure. Awesome weapons too, a sub-machine gun that sets people on fire, yeah sure why not!

"For the first time in over 20 years, 3D Realms is back at its roots, doing what we’re doing best. Our community has been so patient and excited for Ion Fury," said Frederik Schreiber, VP at 3D Realms. "We are so pleased to bring Ion Fury to our fans so they can experience a fresh take on classic ‘90s destruction for themselves."
 

Even in the short time I've had with the full version today, it's been a blast. I really didn't want to put it down to even write this little bit on it, I'm enjoying it that much. It's also managed to freak me out a little already with some of the enemy designs. Those god damn spider faces—not what I want to see in a dark alleyway. Whoever put that in is a devil!

If fast-paced retro-looking shooters and hunting for keys to open doors sounds like your thing, you can find Ion Fury on GOG and Steam.

mphuZ 15 August 2019 at 2:51 pm UTC
This is a full version? Or will there be more levels?
Dunc 15 August 2019 at 3:10 pm UTC
View PC info
The sole global arbiter of all things Build Engine gave it a thumbs up, so it must be pretty good.

Seriously though, it does look awesome. And since it's based on eDuke32, I'm not surprised there's a Linux version. My only niggle would be that the price is maybe a little steep for something based on 20-year-old tech (we're so used to getting new levels for old engines and remakes in newer engines for free these days), but you certainly seem to get a lot of game for your money.
Mblackwell 15 August 2019 at 3:22 pm UTC
View PC info
Full campaign. Hours of fun. Enjoy!
Mblackwell 15 August 2019 at 3:26 pm UTC
View PC info
Because it's old tech it was sometimes a nightmare. It takes quite a lot of effort to do certain things - it took us four years as a matter of fact. The campaign is fairly long (around 8-10 hours for a first play), and you'd probably triple your time if you're a secret hunter.

I don't take offense necessarily, just pointing out that old tech doesn't mean easy development.
Klaas 15 August 2019 at 3:26 pm UTC
Not on GOG. I can only download update 4.
Jollt 15 August 2019 at 3:26 pm UTC
Oh how I waited for this! I can't believe it's out, I'm taking it slow and enjoying all the little things for sure! hahaha. Plus, with modding already in and multiplayer coming, this game will make a solid player base for sure. Also the amazing filezise. 88mb for the full game? Damm. My 128gb SSD say thanks
Shmerl 15 August 2019 at 3:28 pm UTC
View PC info
KlaasNot on GOG. I can only download update 4.

I guess it's still processing, so should come soon.
Mountain Man 15 August 2019 at 3:33 pm UTC
View PC info
mphuZThis is a full version? Or will there be more levels?
This is the full version.
Mountain Man 15 August 2019 at 3:36 pm UTC
View PC info
DuncMy only niggle would be that the price is maybe a little steep for something based on 20-year-old tech...
What does that matter? The team at Voidpoint still put hundreds (thousands?) of hours of work into it, and they're charging less than half of the current going rate for a new AAA release. I think it's more than fair.
Liam Dawe 15 August 2019 at 3:50 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
I honestly don't understand how anyone can grumble at the price. This was a professionally made game, just like any other. The tech behind it is mostly meaningless against what the game itself is worth.
