Great looking retro-inspired FPS Ion Fury is out now with Linux support

Ion Fury (previously Ion Maiden) from Voidpoint and 3D Realms has been officially released, this retro inspired FPS looks fantastic and it comes with full Linux support.

While Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison earned her codename defusing bombs for the Global Defense Force, when evil transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel unleashes the members of his cybernetic cult onto the streets of Neo DC, she knows it’s time to start causing explosions instead of preventing them.

Feature Highlight:

The true successor to classic shooters such as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood.

Experience the original BUILD engine on steroids, pumped up and ready to rock again after 20 years!

Duck, jump, climb, swim, and blast your way through 7 exciting zones packed with multiple levels of mayhem!

A beautiful game world assembled from thousands of hand-crafted textures and sprites

An awe-inspiring arsenal of devastating weapons, including multiple ammo types and alternate fire modes. Tri-barreled revolvers, grenade launchers, and heat-seeking smart bombs are your best friends!

The classic '90s FPS action you love, meshed with modern inventions like locational damage and seamless level transitions

ZERO PROCEDURAL GENERATION. All levels are hand made and full of multiple paths, cool effects, and complex set pieces!

Thumping soundtrack comprised of true tracked module music, in authentic FastTracker 2 format

Easy access on to level editor and other development tools on day one, plus Steam Workshop support

A review with some actual proper thoughts may come later, as sadly the pre-release build did not include a Linux version.

I've given it a quick blast now that it's out and as expected, it does seem to run very nicely. Love the one-liners, "I spray, you pray!"—hah brings back some memories of ol' Duke that's for sure. Awesome weapons too, a sub-machine gun that sets people on fire, yeah sure why not!

"For the first time in over 20 years, 3D Realms is back at its roots, doing what we’re doing best. Our community has been so patient and excited for Ion Fury," said Frederik Schreiber, VP at 3D Realms. "We are so pleased to bring Ion Fury to our fans so they can experience a fresh take on classic ‘90s destruction for themselves."



Even in the short time I've had with the full version today, it's been a blast. I really didn't want to put it down to even write this little bit on it, I'm enjoying it that much. It's also managed to freak me out a little already with some of the enemy designs. Those god damn spider faces—not what I want to see in a dark alleyway. Whoever put that in is a devil!

If fast-paced retro-looking shooters and hunting for keys to open doors sounds like your thing, you can find Ion Fury on GOG and Steam.