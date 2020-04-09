GRID (2019) is showing signs of coming to Linux

GRID, the 2019 racer from Codemasters is showing some signs that a Linux port may be on the horizon going by some info taken from SteamDB.

On the SteamDB page, recently a bunch of clear Linux entries appeared. To be clear though, it's never a guarantee of anything and we're speculating about it at this point. Since Codemasters already have multiple titles on Linux, the majority of which were ported to Linux by Feral Interactive (Virtual Programming did one), it makes it more likely this is coming.

While it currently has a version on Stadia, so you can play it by streaming it, it's not quite the same as a local copy that you can tune especially for your rig. Stadia is still very new too, and for some it's simply not playable. So, if this turns from speculation and rumour into a real port it will be very welcome.

You can see the release trailer below:

If we see any more or if it gets confirmed, we will let you know here on GOL. We reached out to Codemasters to see if they had anything to say about it.

Hat tip to NuSuey.