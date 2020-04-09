GRID (2019) is showing signs of coming to Linux

GRID, the 2019 racer from Codemasters is showing some signs that a Linux port may be on the horizon going by some info taken from SteamDB.
On the SteamDB page, recently a bunch of clear Linux entries appeared. To be clear though, it's never a guarantee of anything and we're speculating about it at this point. Since Codemasters already have multiple titles on Linux, the majority of which were ported to Linux by Feral Interactive (Virtual Programming did one), it makes it more likely this is coming.
While it currently has a version on Stadia, so you can play it by streaming it, it's not quite the same as a local copy that you can tune especially for your rig. Stadia is still very new too, and for some it's simply not playable. So, if this turns from speculation and rumour into a real port it will be very welcome.
You can see the release trailer below:
If we see any more or if it gets confirmed, we will let you know here on GOL. We reached out to Codemasters to see if they had anything to say about it.
Hat tip to NuSuey.
elgatilCould this be the first title coming to Steam for Linux thanks to a port to Stadia?
Metro Exodus smelled like it.
(While Grid smells more like Feral to me.)
Just hope it arrives a few months apart from metro
It was missing a couple of hours ago for me as well, but is back now.
MohandevirGrid Autosport... Still the sim racing game I played the most. Since it looks similar, I'll be looking forward to this one.Yeah, it doesn't have a good name among serious sim racers, but I enjoyed it a lot. My proudest gaming achievement was hitting the top of the time trial leaderboard for the classic Mini around the San Francisco short track. I'm still 15th (but can't even get within a second of my own record any more ). And so many weekly challenges used the Algarve circuit in reverse that whenever I see the real one on TV I think they're going the wrong way.
