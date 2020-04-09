We're live now on Twitch!
GRID (2019) is showing signs of coming to Linux

GRID, the 2019 racer from Codemasters is showing some signs that a Linux port may be on the horizon going by some info taken from SteamDB.

On the SteamDB page, recently a bunch of clear Linux entries appeared. To be clear though, it's never a guarantee of anything and we're speculating about it at this point. Since Codemasters already have multiple titles on Linux, the majority of which were ported to Linux by Feral Interactive (Virtual Programming did one), it makes it more likely this is coming.

While it currently has a version on Stadia, so you can play it by streaming it, it's not quite the same as a local copy that you can tune especially for your rig. Stadia is still very new too, and for some it's simply not playable. So, if this turns from speculation and rumour into a real port it will be very welcome.

You can see the release trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
If we see any more or if it gets confirmed, we will let you know here on GOL. We reached out to Codemasters to see if they had anything to say about it.

Hat tip to NuSuey.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Racing, Speculation, Steam, Upcoming
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
vskye 9 April 2020 at 7:49 pm UTC
Any reason the like button is replaced with a bookmark tag?
Mohandevir 9 April 2020 at 7:51 pm UTC
Grid Autosport... Still the sim racing game I played the most. Since it looks similar, I'll be looking forward to this one.
Liam Dawe 9 April 2020 at 7:56 pm UTC
vskyeAny reason the like button is replaced with a bookmark tag?
It has not, the bookmark button is entirely separate, some plugins (hello adblock plus) seem to block our like button based on the CSS style class name. We've already been in touch with them about it. Other plugins that use similar block lists are likely also doing it.

Ps. For site issues, please use the forum not a random article.


Last edited by Liam Dawe on 9 April 2020 at 7:56 pm UTC
elgatil 9 April 2020 at 7:57 pm UTC
Could this be the first title coming to Steam for Linux thanks to a port to Stadia?
Eike 9 April 2020 at 8:02 pm UTC
elgatilCould this be the first title coming to Steam for Linux thanks to a port to Stadia?

Metro Exodus smelled like it.
(While Grid smells more like Feral to me.)


Last edited by Eike on 9 April 2020 at 8:03 pm UTC
ThePierrasse 9 April 2020 at 8:28 pm UTC
Excellent news! Hoping they'll do DiRT Rally 2 as well at some point ;)


Last edited by ThePierrasse on 9 April 2020 at 8:28 pm UTC
rapakiv 9 April 2020 at 8:35 pm UTC
I had a strong felling this one was heading to linux. Just wait a little bit more still drawing my next racing sim rig
Just hope it arrives a few months apart from metro
SirLootALot 9 April 2020 at 8:49 pm UTC
This would be an instant buy for me
Pangaea 9 April 2020 at 9:40 pm UTC
It was missing a couple of hours ago for me as well, but is back now.
Dunc 9 April 2020 at 9:51 pm UTC
MohandevirGrid Autosport... Still the sim racing game I played the most. Since it looks similar, I'll be looking forward to this one.
Yeah, it doesn't have a good name among serious sim racers, but I enjoyed it a lot. My proudest gaming achievement was hitting the top of the time trial leaderboard for the classic Mini around the San Francisco short track. I'm still 15th (but can't even get within a second of my own record any more ). And so many weekly challenges used the Algarve circuit in reverse that whenever I see the real one on TV I think they're going the wrong way.
