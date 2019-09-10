We're live now on Twitch!
Growing Pains, a platformer where you're constantly growing is now on Linux

Growing Pains, a platformer where you're growing constantly as you rush to finish each level before getting stuck is now available on Linux.

Originally released on Steam by Smudged Cat Games back in 2014, they didn't actually have any plan to bring it to Linux. However, game porter Ethan Lee recently updated two other Smudged Cat Games titles (Adventures of Shuggy and Gateways) and they announced on Twitter that they ported Growing Pains "just because"—okay then!

More about it:

Growing pains is a fast and furious platformer which gives the genre a shake up with sleek graphics, a thumping soundtrack and an ingenious twist that you’ve never seen before. The "Vessel" which you control continually grows and expands leaving you in a permanent race to clear the area and escape before you get too big and find your butt wedged in a tight spot. Combine this with tight controls and levels crammed with devious traps and you've got a heart-pounding race guaranteed to leave you with sweaty palms and a sense of overwhelming satisfaction when you reach the goal.

From what I've read, the developer was inspired by their wife gradually getting bigger when she was pregnant and so that formed the basis of Growing Pains.

You can find it on Steam for £3.49/€3.99/$4.99.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
1 comment

Klaas 10 September 2019 at 9:14 pm UTC
I think the preview image of the video is unfortunate — it shows the worst looking part of the video.
