Highly rated action rpg rogue-lite 'Unexplored' now has a Linux test build available

Something we've been waiting on quite some time, Unexplored from Ludomotion released in 2017 and now game porter Ethan Lee has given it a go with a Linux test build up.

Turns out the port was a little different than usual, as Ethan Lee noted on the Steam post. The game has always been using their FNA magic, so it didn't exactly have a lot of "porting" work to be done. However, due to some issues they had to do some decompiling and apply some manual fixes to get it here. However, it should be mostly "solid".

Feature Highlight:

Easy to Play, Easy to Die

Fantastic Generated Dungeons (using brand new tech)

Real Emergent Gameplay with many Tactical Options

Intense, Real-time, Dual Wielding Melee Combat

Stealth Mechanics (dungeon crawling like a real rogue…)

Over 50 dangerous bosses

Challenging, generated puzzles

Adaptive, original soundtrack

If you're interested in testing, you can pick it up on Steam and see the Linux/Mac port details on this Steam community forum post.

Since the Windows release, it had quite a good reception. It has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, plus critics like RPS and PC Gamer speaking highly of it. One the testing period is over, I should be taking a good look at it to see what it's like.