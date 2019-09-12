We're live now on Twitch!
Highly rated action rpg rogue-lite 'Unexplored' now has a Linux test build available

Posted by , | Views: 2,675

Something we've been waiting on quite some time, Unexplored from Ludomotion released in 2017 and now game porter Ethan Lee has given it a go with a Linux test build up.

Turns out the port was a little different than usual, as Ethan Lee noted on the Steam post. The game has always been using their FNA magic, so it didn't exactly have a lot of "porting" work to be done. However, due to some issues they had to do some decompiling and apply some manual fixes to get it here. However, it should be mostly "solid".

Feature Highlight:

  • Easy to Play, Easy to Die
  • Fantastic Generated Dungeons (using brand new tech)
  • Real Emergent Gameplay with many Tactical Options
  • Intense, Real-time, Dual Wielding Melee Combat
  • Stealth Mechanics (dungeon crawling like a real rogue…)
  • Over 50 dangerous bosses
  • Challenging, generated puzzles
  • Adaptive, original soundtrack

If you're interested in testing, you can pick it up on Steam and see the Linux/Mac port details on this Steam community forum post.

Since the Windows release, it had quite a good reception. It has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, plus critics like RPS and PC Gamer speaking highly of it. One the testing period is over, I should be taking a good look at it to see what it's like.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
1 comment

g000h 13 September 2019 at 12:21 am UTC
View PC info
Woah. This is great news. I was sufficiently keen on this game that I picked it up (during a sale) to play via Proton. Played 28 hours so far and it has been behaving itself very well on Proton (but I did find I needed to Alt-Tab out and back in again, due to a loading screen glitch).

Finding it very immersive and replayable, and recommending it for anyone who likes this genre of game (rogue-like, permadeath, exploration, testing out unknown loot, different play-styles with different character classes, etc).

I definitely have no regrets buying it, and having a Linux native beta build - well, very happy about that.
