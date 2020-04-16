Humble Store giving away 'Manual Samuel' for FREE over the next few days

Manual Samuel, a classic adventure game with a wild twist, is currently being given away FREE on the Humble Store. Released originally back in 2016, from developer Perfectly Paranormal and publisher Curve Digital. Hopefully with our quick tip, more of you can grab another fun game.

"Manual Samuel is a classic adventure game with a wild twist. After making a deal with Death, our hero, the spoiled rich-kid Samuel, must survive for 24 hours controlling his entire body manually. From breathing and blinking to driving and working, all these tasks will fall to you. It won’t be easy, with Death himself tagging along for the ride, you might be in some very deep feces!"

Feature Highlight:

A hilarious story of love, redemption and death with secrets to uncover along the way.

Unique, hand-drawn 2D art and animation bring the world of Manual Samuel to life.

Play solo or share control of Sam’s body with a friend for local co-op fun.

Master the brutal time-attack mode.

Scintillating soundtrack by Sondre Jensen and Ozan Drøsdal.

Over 600 lines of dialogue expertly executed by eloquent voice actors.

Linux support!

Want a copy? Head over here to grab it. Note : Humble Store requires you sign up to their newsletter for it. Free game for store emails? Easy deal.