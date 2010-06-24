Osmos-Linux Sales Stats

Quote A little over a month ago we released the Linux port of Osmos, promising statistics on our sales and downloads. We wanted to find out - from a financial perspective, for our studio - "is it worth porting games to Linux?"



The short, simple answer... is "yes"

Thanks to Dave Burke of Hemisphere Games for emailing me the details on this (to remind me to post it hah!).The developers behind the brilliant little game Osmos which is currently available for Linux, Mac and Windows have written up a piece giving us a bit of info on how it turned out for them to port the game to Linux.Basically the short answer for us lazy-bones is that it was a success and a good idea.Would also like to thank them for noticing i spread the word a bit...look for number "14" on the website listings ;).It's nice to see yet another developer notice that porting to Linux IS a good idea and it IS worth it.