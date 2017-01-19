Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Imperium Galactica II: Alliances released for Linux & SteamOS, seems native too
Posted by , 19 January 2017 at 8:11 pm UTC / 2172 views
Imperium Galactica II: Alliances [GOG, Steam] just released for Linux & SteamOS and it looks like it's a native version.

Note: My friends at GOG sent over a copy, so big thanks to them.

There's no sign of DOSBox or Wine and I had no idea this game had ever been ported to Linux. Pretty awesome really for a game like this to get a proper Linux build when it gets a new release.

image
This is me running it on Antergos, lovely.

I never got to play this one, but I was a massive fan of the original Imperium Galactica and spent days in it.

If you buy it on GOG be sure to grab "libGLEW.so.1.13" as GOG don't bundle any libs with their games. This is an older version, so on Arch I had to install it from the AUR. Once I had that sorted, it runs perfectly well and I haven't seen any issues.

Even with my two-monitor setup, it gave me the right monitor and set everything correctly. It works better than a lot of recent games.

It seems this is a newer remastered version with:
- Updated rendering engine to support arbitrary screen resolutions and aspect ratios
- Updated, higher resolution user interface textures
- Updated lighting and shadowing quality on planet surfaces
- Updated planet view mode
- Added server browser for multiplayer mode

About the game
Reintroducing a classic from the golden era of gaming, the original empire building space RTS, Imperium Galactica 2 is back and looking better than ever with new high-res textures and vivid colors. Imperium Galactica 2 features an expansive and unique Sci-fi universe with multiple playable species.

Take your empire in your hands and guide it into the future. Use intrigue and spying to weaken your enemies and strengthen yourself or research and build the most powerful military force in the universe to crush whoever would oppose you. Massive battles, universe spanning empires, 3 playable campaigns and countless possibilities through custom scenarios insure you always have something to come back to. Take control, conquer the universe, and lead your species to ultimate domination… for the Imperium.
Article posted by | View more articles from liamdawe

I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. Please support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive.

Comments
liamdawe commented on 19 January 2017 at 8:17 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Editor

Note: Article was originally just about GOG, but updated as I noticed it released on Steam too.

Teodosio commented on 19 January 2017 at 8:35 pm UTC

I love this game, I played it so much at the time. I am afraid its gameplay is outdated by now...

Kalua commented on 19 January 2017 at 9:10 pm UTC
View PC info

I loved that game back in the days... it's still one of the best space strategy games.
A few weeks ago I was looking for my old CDs but couldn't find it. But now it finally arrives at GOG and it runs also in Linux. Best day this year so far for me .

hardpenguin commented on 19 January 2017 at 11:01 pm UTC
View PC info

liamdawelibGLEW.so.1.13
Installed by default on Ubuntu 16.04, Mr Antergos Man

liamdawe commented on 19 January 2017 at 11:07 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Editor

hardpenguin
liamdawelibGLEW.so.1.13
Installed by default on Ubuntu 16.04, Mr Antergos Man
We have a much newer version, 1.13 is from 2015

iiari commented on 20 January 2017 at 4:23 am UTC

@Teodosio: As a casual gamer looking to get into my first space strategy title who has never played IG2, I'm just curious what aspects of the gameplay you consider outdated? And which modern Linux space game you'd recommend instead? Thanks!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Steam Twitter
Register Forgot Login?
Games & Release Calendar
Livestreams & Videos
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc