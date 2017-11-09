GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Intel hires former-AMD Radeon Chief, Raja Koduri, Intel planning high-end discrete graphics solutions

Posted by , / 2318 views

More interesting Intel news for you today! Not only are they teaming up with AMD for graphics tech in a new CPU, they've also hired the former-AMD Radeon Chief, Raja Koduri. They've also said they're expanding into the high-end discrete graphics solutions market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2017 – Intel today announced the appointment of Raja Koduri as Intel chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions. In this position, Koduri will expand Intel’s leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments.

We are going through a very interesting time right now, I'm pretty keen to see what Intel do with this discrete graphics solution. It does depend on what exact market they're going for, but we could end up seeing an Intel GPU sitting on the shelves along side NVIDIA and AMD. That's certainly how it reads to me and it wouldn't be surprising given Intel's shift with grabbing AMD tech for new CPUs.

Considering Intel have been pretty good with their open source graphics drivers, it's not a leap to imagine their discrete GPU solution would also use Mesa (one would hope, anyway).

See the announcement from Intel here.

What do you think to this? Exciting?

Comments
Perkeleen_Vittupää 9 November 2017 at 12:51 pm UTC
Maybe an all new type of era is dawning upon us and proprietary drivers are going away... Freedom seems to be the direction on all sectors now. Which is amazing and interesting! Even natural?
natewardawg 9 November 2017 at 1:24 pm UTC
The AMD/Intel plot thickens...
meggerman 3 years 9 November 2017 at 1:34 pm UTC
Perkeleen_VittupääMaybe an all new type of era is dawning upon us and proprietary drivers are going away... Freedom seems to be the direction on all sectors now. Which is amazing and interesting! Even natural?

Then again they might just want to cut their bottom line and donate to FOSS developers as opposed to paying mega bucks for fully employed software engineers.

¯\(°_o)/¯


Last edited by meggerman at 10 November 2017 at 12:51 am UTC
johndoe86x 9 November 2017 at 1:47 pm UTC
It all comes down to the almighty dollar. The GPU AI/Deep Learning driven market is lucrative at worst, and Intel wants a piece of that pie. Whether or not they open source their drivers and if this will impact gaming at all remains to be seen. For what it's worth, I'd love another competitor in the gaming market, but I doubt that this will be the case.
cRaZy-bisCuiT 9 November 2017 at 2:44 pm UTC
Yes pleaasseee more competition! Maybe we can have good graphics cards again for cheap! Like back in the times when I bought a HD 5850 for only 110 € - it was incredibly fast at that time.

Having to pay 250-350 € to get a good graphics card like GTX 1060 (if you're fine with nVidia's closed driver) or GTX 570/580 is crazy. The prices should be somewhere < 200 €.


Last edited by cRaZy-bisCuiT at 9 November 2017 at 2:46 pm UTC
dvd 9 November 2017 at 3:16 pm UTC
Perkeleen_VittupääMaybe an all new type of era is dawning upon us and proprietary drivers are going away... Freedom seems to be the direction on all sectors now. Which is amazing and interesting! Even natural?

With a PSP sitting in on every new x86 processor, i think there is even less freedom now. It is the ultimate blob.
With the old blobs you were at least able to not to include them in your system if you were ok with performance loss. With the PSP, you can't even boot/run without it.


Last edited by dvd at 9 November 2017 at 3:17 pm UTC
crt0mega 9 November 2017 at 3:36 pm UTC
So ... RTG might have to compete with two vendors in the future?
Keyrock 9 November 2017 at 3:37 pm UTC
This is going to end so poorly for AMD.
Jahimself 9 November 2017 at 4:08 pm UTC
That does not looks good for AMD to loose their best element. He has the biggest vision on AMD GPU architecture, not a good news to see him joining Intel after pretending to take a sabbatical year 2 month ago, but it was just to leave the ship.
lejimster 9 November 2017 at 6:01 pm UTC
This was obviously part of the deal with Intel to license IP and create a product together. If anyone thinks this is going to mean we see discrete Intel GPU's any time soon, I doubt it. 4-5 years minimum, depending on the staff they have in place. I think we are overestimating what Raja in a management position can really do, he needs the right set of engineers with him to build a good GPU. Have intel got these engineers right now? I don't know.
