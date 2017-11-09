Intel hires former-AMD Radeon Chief, Raja Koduri, Intel planning high-end discrete graphics solutions

More interesting Intel news for you today! Not only are they teaming up with AMD for graphics tech in a new CPU, they've also hired the former-AMD Radeon Chief, Raja Koduri. They've also said they're expanding into the high-end discrete graphics solutions market.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2017 – Intel today announced the appointment of Raja Koduri as Intel chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions. In this position, Koduri will expand Intel’s leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments.
We are going through a very interesting time right now, I'm pretty keen to see what Intel do with this discrete graphics solution. It does depend on what exact market they're going for, but we could end up seeing an Intel GPU sitting on the shelves along side NVIDIA and AMD. That's certainly how it reads to me and it wouldn't be surprising given Intel's shift with grabbing AMD tech for new CPUs.
Considering Intel have been pretty good with their open source graphics drivers, it's not a leap to imagine their discrete GPU solution would also use Mesa (one would hope, anyway).
What do you think to this? Exciting?
Then again they might just want to cut their bottom line and donate to FOSS developers as opposed to paying mega bucks for fully employed software engineers.
Having to pay 250-350 € to get a good graphics card like GTX 1060 (if you're fine with nVidia's closed driver) or GTX 570/580 is crazy. The prices should be somewhere < 200 €.
With a PSP sitting in on every new x86 processor, i think there is even less freedom now. It is the ultimate blob.
With the old blobs you were at least able to not to include them in your system if you were ok with performance loss. With the PSP, you can't even boot/run without it.
